No proposal under observation to close mosques during Ramazan: Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: Special Aide to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Wednesday said countrywide mosques would remain open during the month of Ramazan under strict (SOPs) standard operating procedure against Coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to media persons, he said mosques in Pakistan would ensure implementation on SOPs against Coronavirus more than anyone.

He said that Corona vaccination was legal and right in accordance of Islamic Shariah. Islamic Shariah commanded to ensure safety for one another, he added. Darul Afta Pakistan has announced Fatwa in favour of Corona vaccination and it is responsibility of every individual to administer vaccination against Coronavirus.

Ashrafi appealed to philanthropists to come forward and support people to administer vaccination against Coronavirus.

He said that any group, individual and Organisation could not deprive minorities from their Constitutional rights.

To a question, he said Pakistan's foreign policy was moving in right direction as Pakistan's relations with Arab Islamic Countries are improving significantly.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan will soon make a visit to Saudi Arabia on invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman and leadership of Arab Islamic Countries will also visit Pakistan", he added.

Ashrafi also stated that since after assuming charge as special Aide to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East, major developments have been achieved in improving Pakistan's relations with Arab Islamic Countries.

Recognition of Pakistan's stance on Kashmir, Namoos-e-Risalat and Islamic Phobia at the forums of Organization of Islamic Cooperation and Foreign Minister's Summit was success of Pakistan's Foreign policy, said Ashrafi.

Improvement in Pakistan's relations with Egypt, Kuwait and Iraq is result of Prime Minister's vision for unity and stability of Muslim Ummah.

Pakistan's relations with United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Baharain, Egypt and Kuwait were more stronger and stable comparatively in the erstwhile regimes, Ashrafi said.