FM Qureshi concludes three-day “highly productive” visit to Tajikistan

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday concluded his three-day visit to Tajikistan, mainly to attend 9th Ministerial Conference of the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process held in Dushanbe.

During what the Foreign Office spokesperson called the "highly productive" visit, the foreign minister held range of meetings with the Tajik leadership prior to his departure, on sidelines of the moot.

He called on President Emomali Rahmon, Chairman of the Lower House of Tajik Parliament Zokirzoda Mahmadtoir Zoir, and Defence Minister Sherali Mirzo. He held extensive delegation-level talks with Foreign Minister Sirojddin Muhrridin, a Foreign Office press release said.

During meeting with President Rahmon, the foreign minister conveyed warm greetings from Prime Minister Imran Khan and felicitations from Pakistani leadership on his reelection as President of Tajikistan.

He also congratulated President Rahmon on successful hosting of the 9th Ministerial Conference of the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process.

In the regional context, Foreign Minister Qureshi highlighted Pakistan’s positive contribution to the Afghan peace process. He hoped that this historic opportunity would be seized by the Afghan parties so that durable peace and stability could be established in Afghanistan and the region.

During his meeting with Chairman of the Majlisi Namoyandagan (Lower House of Tajik Parliament), Zokirzoda Mahmadtoir Zoir, the two sides expressed satisfaction at the inter-parliamentary cooperation and agreed to activate the already constituted Parliamentary Friendship Groups.

In the meeting with Defence Minister Colonel General Sherali Mirzo, the two sides expressed satisfaction at the growing bilateral security and defence cooperation.

Foreign Minister Qureshi recalled that the visits of Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee (CJCSC) in November 2020 to Dushanbe and of Tajik Defence Minister to Pakistan in April 2019, had contributed to strengthen defence ties between the two countries.

During the wide-ranging delegation-level talks, the two foreign ministers expressed satisfaction at the growing bilateral ties in diverse fields and agreed to optimally utilize the existing institutional frameworks including Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) and multiple Joint Working Groups (JWGs) to further enhance collaboration between the two countries in diverse areas including political, economic, tourism, culture and connectivity.

Foreign Minister Qureshi highlighted that Gwadar seaport offered the shortest route for Tajikistan’s connectivity with South Asia, Middle East, Africa and beyond.

The foreign minister also underlined the importance of early completion of CASA-1000 project.

He highlighted the need for closer collaboration between the trade authorities and business communities of the two countries and identified tourism and culture as priority areas for enhancement of people-to-people linkages.

Foreign Minister Qureshi appreciated close cooperation between the two countries at multilateral fora including the UN, OIC, ECO and SCO, and thanked Tajikistan for its support to Pakistan’s full membership of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

At the conclusion of delegation-level talks, the two Foreign Ministers jointly addressed the media.

Earlier, the Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhrridin hosted an official reception in honour of Foreign Minister Qureshi and his delegation on Tuesday.

The foreign minister concluded his “highly productive” visit to Dushanbe by visiting the monument of Ismail Somoni, founder of Tajik nation, paying homage and laying a floral wreath.