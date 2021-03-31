ANL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.93%)
ASC 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.27%)
ASL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.94%)
AVN 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.08%)
BOP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.31%)
DGKC 120.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.84%)
EPCL 55.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.41%)
FCCL 22.81 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.01%)
FFBL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.48%)
FFL 14.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
HUBC 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.41%)
JSCL 20.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.2%)
KAPCO 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.61%)
KEL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 15.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.14%)
MLCF 44.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
PAEL 33.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
PPL 87.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.46%)
PRL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.24%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SNGP 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.01%)
TRG 150.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.40 (-3.46%)
UNITY 29.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,769 Decreased By ▼ -2.5 (-0.05%)
BR30 24,940 Decreased By ▼ -171.37 (-0.68%)
KSE100 44,588 Increased By ▲ 96.82 (0.22%)
KSE30 18,269 Increased By ▲ 10.38 (0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,434
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
667,957
475724hr
Sindh
265,443
Punjab
220,392
Balochistan
19,557
Islamabad
57,833
KPK
87,055
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

FM Qureshi concludes three-day “highly productive” visit to Tajikistan

  • During what the Foreign Office spokesperson called the "highly productive" visit, the foreign minister held range of meetings with the Tajik leadership prior to his departure, on sidelines of the moot.
APP Updated 01 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday concluded his three-day visit to Tajikistan, mainly to attend 9th Ministerial Conference of the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process held in Dushanbe.

During what the Foreign Office spokesperson called the "highly productive" visit, the foreign minister held range of meetings with the Tajik leadership prior to his departure, on sidelines of the moot.

He called on President Emomali Rahmon, Chairman of the Lower House of Tajik Parliament Zokirzoda Mahmadtoir Zoir, and Defence Minister Sherali Mirzo. He held extensive delegation-level talks with Foreign Minister Sirojddin Muhrridin, a Foreign Office press release said.

During meeting with President Rahmon, the foreign minister conveyed warm greetings from Prime Minister Imran Khan and felicitations from Pakistani leadership on his reelection as President of Tajikistan.

He also congratulated President Rahmon on successful hosting of the 9th Ministerial Conference of the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process.

In the regional context, Foreign Minister Qureshi highlighted Pakistan’s positive contribution to the Afghan peace process. He hoped that this historic opportunity would be seized by the Afghan parties so that durable peace and stability could be established in Afghanistan and the region.

During his meeting with Chairman of the Majlisi Namoyandagan (Lower House of Tajik Parliament), Zokirzoda Mahmadtoir Zoir, the two sides expressed satisfaction at the inter-parliamentary cooperation and agreed to activate the already constituted Parliamentary Friendship Groups.

In the meeting with Defence Minister Colonel General Sherali Mirzo, the two sides expressed satisfaction at the growing bilateral security and defence cooperation.

Foreign Minister Qureshi recalled that the visits of Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee (CJCSC) in November 2020 to Dushanbe and of Tajik Defence Minister to Pakistan in April 2019, had contributed to strengthen defence ties between the two countries.

During the wide-ranging delegation-level talks, the two foreign ministers expressed satisfaction at the growing bilateral ties in diverse fields and agreed to optimally utilize the existing institutional frameworks including Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) and multiple Joint Working Groups (JWGs) to further enhance collaboration between the two countries in diverse areas including political, economic, tourism, culture and connectivity.

Foreign Minister Qureshi highlighted that Gwadar seaport offered the shortest route for Tajikistan’s connectivity with South Asia, Middle East, Africa and beyond.

The foreign minister also underlined the importance of early completion of CASA-1000 project.

He highlighted the need for closer collaboration between the trade authorities and business communities of the two countries and identified tourism and culture as priority areas for enhancement of people-to-people linkages.

Foreign Minister Qureshi appreciated close cooperation between the two countries at multilateral fora including the UN, OIC, ECO and SCO, and thanked Tajikistan for its support to Pakistan’s full membership of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

At the conclusion of delegation-level talks, the two Foreign Ministers jointly addressed the media.

Earlier, the Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhrridin hosted an official reception in honour of Foreign Minister Qureshi and his delegation on Tuesday.

The foreign minister concluded his “highly productive” visit to Dushanbe by visiting the monument of Ismail Somoni, founder of Tajik nation, paying homage and laying a floral wreath.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi FM Qureshi Tajikistan highly productive Heart of Asia

FM Qureshi concludes three-day “highly productive” visit to Tajikistan

Shaukat Tareen likely to be appointed as SAPM on Finance

PM Imran chairs NCC meeting over COVID-19, says can’t afford lockdown

ECC allows Sugar, Cotton import from India

BioNTech-Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine 100% effective on 12-15 year olds: study

Pakistan reports 4757 new COVID-19 infections, 78 deaths in 24 hours

FIA books Jahangir Tareen, son in over Rs3 billion financial misappropriation

Holistic approach, financial commitments needed to tackle climate change, says PM

ADB approves $450mn loan for Indonesia COVID-19 vaccinations

Govt launches 3-tranche bond deal to raise $2.5bn

Saudi plans economic overhaul with $3.2 trillion investment

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters