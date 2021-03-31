ANL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.93%)
Petroleum prices reduced to benefit common man: Farukh Habib

  • He said the Prime Minister made a decision to provide maximum relief to the common man, he said while talking to a private news channel.
APP Updated 01 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farukh Habib on Wednesday said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan reduced the petroleum prices despite the fact that the prices in the world are increasing.

He said the Prime Minister made a decision to provide maximum relief to the common man, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said the government was making concrete efforts to reduce inflation and hoarding mafia would not get benefit now. Prices of edible items would be reduced in days to come due to prudent and effective policies of the present government, he added.

He said the government is making decisions keeping in view people's interest during the current situation of coronavirus in the country.

Farukh Habib said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was disintegrated as differences among the opposition parties were become on surfaced, adding the opposition was came out on the roads to topple the government but it was badly failed to get desirous results and disputes had been created among them.

He urged that the opposition should have to do positive politics and play their role in the Parliament.

Replying to a question, he said the government was not taking loans from the State Bank of Pakistan and it would bring the matter in the Parliament regarding the State Bank.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government had strongly believed in the rule of law and independence of the institutions as it was making efforts to ensure their independence.

To another query, he said the present government did not make any compromise over the Kashmir issue and it would never change its stance about the issue at any cost, adding escalation was not in favour of both the countries including Pakistan and India.

