ANL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.93%)
ASC 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.27%)
ASL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.94%)
AVN 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.08%)
BOP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.31%)
DGKC 120.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.84%)
EPCL 55.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.41%)
FCCL 22.81 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.01%)
FFBL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.48%)
FFL 14.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
HUBC 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.41%)
JSCL 20.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.2%)
KAPCO 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.61%)
KEL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 15.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.14%)
MLCF 44.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
PAEL 33.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
PPL 87.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.46%)
PRL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.24%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SNGP 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.01%)
TRG 150.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.40 (-3.46%)
UNITY 29.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,769 Decreased By ▼ -2.5 (-0.05%)
BR30 24,940 Decreased By ▼ -171.37 (-0.68%)
KSE100 44,588 Increased By ▲ 96.82 (0.22%)
KSE30 18,269 Increased By ▲ 10.38 (0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,434
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
667,957
475724hr
Sindh
265,443
Punjab
220,392
Balochistan
19,557
Islamabad
57,833
KPK
87,055
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Macron to make COVID-19 address as third wave swamps French hospitals

  • Parliament will vote on Thursday on the measures announced by Macron. "That tells you steps will be taken on a national level," the government source said.
Reuters Updated 01 Apr 2021

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron is to address the nation on Wednesday and is expected to announce that schools will close in April as he seeks to change the course of a third wave of COVID-19 infections that risk overwhelming hospitals.

A government official said an extension of the April school holidays was an option.

An operation to transfer intensive care patients from overloaded hospitals to lesser-hit regions and a full lockdown in the hardest-hit parts of France had also been discussed, the source said.

BFM TV reported a four-week shutdown of schools was under consideration, with one week of remote learning and three weeks of holiday instead of the planned fortnight.

Macron, 43, has sought to avoid a third large lockdown since the start of the year, gambling that if he could steer France out of the pandemic without locking the country down again he would give the economy a chance to recover from a deep slump.

But the former investment banker's options have narrowed as more contagious strains of the coronavirus sweep across France and much of Europe.

Asked if Macron's televised address would amount to an admission that he had got the strategy wrong, government spokesman Gabriel Attal told a news briefing: "There had been successes and there have probably been mistakes. What's important is to recognise this."

Daily new infections have doubled since February to nearly 40,000. On Tuesday, the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care breached 5,000, exceeding the peak hit during a six-week-long lockdown in the autumn. Thousands of school classes have been closed.

Parliament will vote on Thursday on the measures announced by Macron. "That tells you steps will be taken on a national level," the government source said.

HIT TO RECOVERY?

Stay-at-home orders risk slowing the pace of recovery in the euro zone's second-largest economy from last year's depression.

Macron's address, due at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT), weighed on the European single market's euro currency, analysts said.

France faces having to tighten measures just as neighbouring Britain slowly emerges from a lockdown imposed in early January.

"We needed a strict lockdown and huge vaccination drive earlier, but it's still not too late," Gilbert Deray, a senior clinician at the Pitie-Salpetriere hospital in Paris told Europe 1 radio.

A nationwide nightly curfew has been in place since December and restaurants, bars and cinemas have been closed for months.

Ten days ago, the government shut non-essential stores and limited people's movements in Paris and other regions ravaged by the virus.

Schools have been kept open since the first lockdown ended, but Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said it was time to close them, with the virus spreading through classrooms.

Macron had hoped France's COVID-19 vaccine campaign would reduce the numbers falling gravely ill.

But the vaccine rollout is only now finding its stride three months in, with just 12% of the population inoculated.

Warm weather drew crowds onto the banks of the Seine and the Riviera's beaches. Mobility data analysed by Reuters showed the existing measures were having markedly less impact than prior lockdowns, reflecting the tough reality facing Macron.

Coronavirus lockdowns Emmanuel Macron COVID19 covid vaccine COVID patients Covid infections Anne Hidalgo

Macron to make COVID-19 address as third wave swamps French hospitals

Shaukat Tareen likely to be appointed as SAPM on Finance

PM Imran chairs NCC meeting over COVID-19, says can’t afford lockdown

ECC allows Sugar, Cotton import from India

BioNTech-Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine 100% effective on 12-15 year olds: study

Pakistan reports 4757 new COVID-19 infections, 78 deaths in 24 hours

FIA books Jahangir Tareen, son in over Rs3 billion financial misappropriation

Holistic approach, financial commitments needed to tackle climate change, says PM

ADB approves $450mn loan for Indonesia COVID-19 vaccinations

Govt launches 3-tranche bond deal to raise $2.5bn

Saudi plans economic overhaul with $3.2 trillion investment

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters