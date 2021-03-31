BR Research
Honda recalls 761,000 vehicles worldwide to replace fuel pumps
- The recall includes 628,000 U.S. vehicles and covers various 2018-2020 model year Acura and Honda vehicles.
- The recall covers some Accord, Civic, CR-V, Fit, Pilot, Ridgeline, MDX, RDX and TLX vehicles.
31 Mar 2021
Honda Motor Co said on Tuesday it will recall about 761,000 vehicles worldwide to replace fuel pumps that could fail and lead to engine problems.
The recall includes 628,000 U.S. vehicles and covers various 2018-2020 model year Acura and Honda vehicles. Honda has received no reports of crashes or injuries related to the issue.
The recall covers some Accord, Civic, CR-V, Fit, Pilot, Ridgeline, MDX, RDX and TLX vehicles.
Pakistani Rupee continues to appreciate against US Dollar
Honda recalls 761,000 vehicles worldwide to replace fuel pumps
ECC allows Sugar, Cotton import from India
BioNTech-Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine 100% effective on 12-15 year olds: study
Pakistan reports 4757 new COVID-19 infections, 78 deaths in 24 hours
FIA books Jahangir Tareen, son in over Rs3 billion financial misappropriation
Holistic approach, financial commitments needed to tackle climate change, says PM
ADB approves $450mn loan for Indonesia COVID-19 vaccinations
Govt launches 3-tranche bond deal to raise $2.5bn
Saudi plans economic overhaul with $3.2 trillion investment
UN report points to Huthis for December attack on Aden airport
US orders departure of non-essential diplomats from Myanmar
Read more stories
Comments