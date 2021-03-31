ANL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.93%)
Honda recalls 761,000 vehicles worldwide to replace fuel pumps

  • The recall includes 628,000 U.S. vehicles and covers various 2018-2020 model year Acura and Honda vehicles.
    • The recall covers some Accord, Civic, CR-V, Fit, Pilot, Ridgeline, MDX, RDX and TLX vehicles.
Reuters 31 Mar 2021

Honda Motor Co said on Tuesday it will recall about 761,000 vehicles worldwide to replace fuel pumps that could fail and lead to engine problems.

The recall includes 628,000 U.S. vehicles and covers various 2018-2020 model year Acura and Honda vehicles. Honda has received no reports of crashes or injuries related to the issue.

The recall covers some Accord, Civic, CR-V, Fit, Pilot, Ridgeline, MDX, RDX and TLX vehicles.

