ANL 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.46%)
ASC 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.01%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.23%)
AVN 90.25 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (2.36%)
BOP 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
BYCO 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.88%)
DGKC 122.20 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (2.69%)
EPCL 55.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.81%)
FCCL 23.01 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.91%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.85%)
FFL 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.89%)
HASCOL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.96%)
HUBC 82.05 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.56%)
JSCL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.68%)
KAPCO 40.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
KEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.26%)
LOTCHEM 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.34%)
MLCF 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.36%)
PAEL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.64%)
PIBTL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.54%)
POWER 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
PPL 87.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
PRL 27.41 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.63%)
PTC 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
SNGP 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
TRG 161.44 Increased By ▲ 5.24 (3.35%)
UNITY 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.5%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,841 Increased By ▲ 68.97 (1.45%)
BR30 25,512 Increased By ▲ 400.64 (1.6%)
KSE100 45,045 Increased By ▲ 554.29 (1.25%)
KSE30 18,504 Increased By ▲ 245.51 (1.34%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,434
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
667,957
475724hr
Sindh
265,443
Punjab
220,392
Balochistan
19,557
Islamabad
57,833
KPK
87,055
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan buyers agree to pay Q2 aluminium premiums of $148-149/T

  • The April-June premiums are the highest since the same quarter in 2015. In January to March, the premium was $130 per tonne. This is a third consecutive quarterly rise in premiums.
Reuters 31 Mar 2021

TOKYO: The premiums for aluminium shipments to Japanese buyers for April to June were set at $148-$149 a tonne, up 14-15% from this quarter, on a tight container market and recovery in demand from a pandemic-induced slump, four sources directly involved in pricing talks said.

The April-June premiums are the highest since the same quarter in 2015. In January to March, the premium was $130 per tonne. This is a third consecutive quarterly rise in premiums.

Japan is Asia's biggest importer of the light metal and the premiums for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price set the benchmark for the region.

asia Copper aluminium London Metal Exchange

Japan buyers agree to pay Q2 aluminium premiums of $148-149/T

FIA books Jahangir Tareen, son in over Rs3 billion financial misappropriation

Holistic approach, financial commitments needed to tackle climate change, says PM

ADB approves $450mn loan for Indonesia COVID-19 vaccinations

Govt launches 3-tranche bond deal to raise $2.5bn

Saudi plans economic overhaul with $3.2 trillion investment

UN report points to Huthis for December attack on Aden airport

US orders departure of non-essential diplomats from Myanmar

Construction of hydropower plant: ADB approves $300m loan

PM replies to Modi’s letter: ‘People of Pakistan also desire peaceful relations’

Foreign commercial loans: MoF seeks exemption on interest/profit payment

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters