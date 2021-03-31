Markets
Japan buyers agree to pay Q2 aluminium premiums of $148-149/T
- The April-June premiums are the highest since the same quarter in 2015. In January to March, the premium was $130 per tonne. This is a third consecutive quarterly rise in premiums.
31 Mar 2021
TOKYO: The premiums for aluminium shipments to Japanese buyers for April to June were set at $148-$149 a tonne, up 14-15% from this quarter, on a tight container market and recovery in demand from a pandemic-induced slump, four sources directly involved in pricing talks said.
The April-June premiums are the highest since the same quarter in 2015. In January to March, the premium was $130 per tonne. This is a third consecutive quarterly rise in premiums.
Japan is Asia's biggest importer of the light metal and the premiums for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price set the benchmark for the region.
Pakistan reports 4757 new COVID-19 infections, 78 deaths in 24 hours
Japan buyers agree to pay Q2 aluminium premiums of $148-149/T
FIA books Jahangir Tareen, son in over Rs3 billion financial misappropriation
Holistic approach, financial commitments needed to tackle climate change, says PM
ADB approves $450mn loan for Indonesia COVID-19 vaccinations
Govt launches 3-tranche bond deal to raise $2.5bn
Saudi plans economic overhaul with $3.2 trillion investment
UN report points to Huthis for December attack on Aden airport
US orders departure of non-essential diplomats from Myanmar
Construction of hydropower plant: ADB approves $300m loan
PM replies to Modi’s letter: ‘People of Pakistan also desire peaceful relations’
Foreign commercial loans: MoF seeks exemption on interest/profit payment
Read more stories
Comments