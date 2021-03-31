ANL 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.59%)
ASC 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.68%)
ASL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.66%)
AVN 90.25 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (2.36%)
BOP 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
BYCO 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.07%)
DGKC 122.60 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (3.03%)
EPCL 55.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.81%)
FCCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.42%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.85%)
FFL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.68%)
HASCOL 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.86%)
HUBC 82.10 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.72%)
HUMNL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.25%)
JSCL 21.17 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.78%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.22%)
MLCF 45.52 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.4%)
PAEL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.64%)
PIBTL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.92%)
POWER 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
PPL 87.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
PRL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.21%)
PTC 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
SNGP 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.76%)
TRG 161.99 Increased By ▲ 5.79 (3.71%)
UNITY 30.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.67%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,841 Increased By ▲ 69.35 (1.45%)
BR30 25,547 Increased By ▲ 435.28 (1.73%)
KSE100 45,043 Increased By ▲ 552.13 (1.24%)
KSE30 18,498 Increased By ▲ 240.23 (1.32%)

Markets

China's ENN seeks LNG in 10-year purchase tender, first supply in 2022

  • ENN is the first private Chinese firm to own and operate a major LNG receiving terminal, located in Zhoushan in eastern China's Zhejiang province, just south of Shanghai.
Reuters Updated 31 Mar 2021

SINGAPORE: ENN LNG (Singapore) Pte Ltd, a unit of private Chinese gas distributor ENN Group, has issued a tender seeking liquefied natural gas (LNG) for 10 years starting in 2022, a trading source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

In what would be the firm's largest long-term tender, ENN LNG sought between 500,000 and 1 million tonnes of the super-chilled fuel a year, with prices benchmarked over Brent oil on a China-delivered basis, the source said.

The tender comes at a time when long-term LNG contracts are being negotiated at record low prices amid an expected increase in supply from new projects.

ENN is the first private Chinese firm to own and operate a major LNG receiving terminal, located in Zhoushan in eastern China's Zhejiang province, just south of Shanghai.

After connecting to the provincial gas grid last year, the Zhoushan terminal is able to handle 5 million tonnes of the fuel a year, up from an initial designed receiving capacity of 3 million tonnes a year, the source added.

ENN's LNG handling volume is also set to rise as it gains window slots to import via other terminals under the newly established PipeChina, an entity launched last October to broaden companies' access to energy infrastructure previously controlled by state oil majors.

