ANL 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.59%)
ASC 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.68%)
ASL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.66%)
AVN 90.25 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (2.36%)
BOP 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
BYCO 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.07%)
DGKC 122.60 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (3.03%)
EPCL 55.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.81%)
FCCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.42%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.85%)
FFL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.68%)
HASCOL 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.86%)
HUBC 82.10 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.72%)
HUMNL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.25%)
JSCL 21.17 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.78%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.22%)
MLCF 45.52 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.4%)
PAEL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.64%)
PIBTL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.92%)
POWER 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
PPL 87.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
PRL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.21%)
PTC 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
SNGP 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.76%)
TRG 161.99 Increased By ▲ 5.79 (3.71%)
UNITY 30.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.67%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,841 Increased By ▲ 69.35 (1.45%)
BR30 25,547 Increased By ▲ 435.28 (1.73%)
KSE100 45,043 Increased By ▲ 552.13 (1.24%)
KSE30 18,498 Increased By ▲ 240.23 (1.32%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,434
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
667,957
475724hr
Sindh
265,443
Punjab
220,392
Balochistan
19,557
Islamabad
57,833
KPK
87,055
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 31, 2021
Markets

OPEC+ panel says uncertainties may impact oil demand recovery

  • The producers are withholding millions of barrels of daily supply to support the market.
Reuters 31 Mar 2021

DUBAI: OPEC+ has raised concerns that uncertainties may impact the recovery in oil demand due to rising numbers of virus infections globally and lockdown measures, according to a report from the group's experts panel meeting seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

"Despite the ongoing destocking of commercial OECD stocks, they remain above the 2015-2019 average, while recognising that prevailing volatility in the market structure is a signal of fragile market conditions," the panel said in the report.

The experts panel, known as the Joint Technical Committee, met on Tuesday ahead of a ministerial meeting on Thursday to decide oil output policy. The producers are withholding millions of barrels of daily supply to support the market.

OPEC+ OPEC Oil Technical Negotiation Committee OECD group

