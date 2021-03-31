Markets
OPEC+ panel says uncertainties may impact oil demand recovery
- The producers are withholding millions of barrels of daily supply to support the market.
31 Mar 2021
DUBAI: OPEC+ has raised concerns that uncertainties may impact the recovery in oil demand due to rising numbers of virus infections globally and lockdown measures, according to a report from the group's experts panel meeting seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
"Despite the ongoing destocking of commercial OECD stocks, they remain above the 2015-2019 average, while recognising that prevailing volatility in the market structure is a signal of fragile market conditions," the panel said in the report.
The experts panel, known as the Joint Technical Committee, met on Tuesday ahead of a ministerial meeting on Thursday to decide oil output policy. The producers are withholding millions of barrels of daily supply to support the market.
Pakistan reports 4757 new COVID-19 infections, 78 deaths in 24 hours
OPEC+ panel says uncertainties may impact oil demand recovery
FIA books Jahangir Tareen, son in over Rs3 billion financial misappropriation
Holistic approach, financial commitments needed to tackle climate change, says PM
ADB approves $450mn loan for Indonesia COVID-19 vaccinations
Govt launches 3-tranche bond deal to raise $2.5bn
Saudi plans economic overhaul with $3.2 trillion investment
UN report points to Huthis for December attack on Aden airport
US orders departure of non-essential diplomats from Myanmar
Construction of hydropower plant: ADB approves $300m loan
PM replies to Modi’s letter: ‘People of Pakistan also desire peaceful relations’
Foreign commercial loans: MoF seeks exemption on interest/profit payment
Read more stories
Comments