South Korean group tenders for 80,000 tonnes wheat from US/Canada
31 Mar 2021
HAMBURG: A group of South Korean flour mills has issued a tender to buy about 80,000 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States and Canada, European traders said on Wednesday.
The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Wednesday, March 31.
A range of different wheat types is sought for shipment between July 1 and July 31.
Some 50,000 tonnes was sought from the United States and around 30,000 tonnes from Canada. The group is requesting offers including for northern spring wheat, hard red winter wheat and soft white wheat, they said.
