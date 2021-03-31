ANL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.52%)
ASC 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.68%)
ASL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.97%)
AVN 89.85 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (1.91%)
BOP 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
BYCO 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.41%)
DGKC 122.30 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (2.77%)
EPCL 55.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.54%)
FCCL 22.76 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.79%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.66%)
FFL 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.29%)
HASCOL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.95%)
HUBC 82.43 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.13%)
HUMNL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.88%)
JSCL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.88%)
KAPCO 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.6%)
KEL 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.77%)
LOTCHEM 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.03%)
MLCF 45.44 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.23%)
PAEL 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.49%)
PIBTL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.5%)
POWER 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.07%)
PPL 88.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.63%)
PRL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.5%)
PTC 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.76%)
TRG 160.90 Increased By ▲ 4.70 (3.01%)
UNITY 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.64%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 4,835 Increased By ▲ 62.87 (1.32%)
BR30 25,547 Increased By ▲ 435.2 (1.73%)
KSE100 45,005 Increased By ▲ 514.18 (1.16%)
KSE30 18,485 Increased By ▲ 226.39 (1.24%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,434
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
667,957
475724hr
Sindh
265,443
Punjab
220,392
Balochistan
19,557
Islamabad
57,833
KPK
87,055
South Korean group tenders for 80,000 tonnes wheat from US/Canada

  • A range of different wheat types is sought for shipment between July 1 and July 31.
Reuters 31 Mar 2021

HAMBURG: A group of South Korean flour mills has issued a tender to buy about 80,000 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States and Canada, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Wednesday, March 31.

A range of different wheat types is sought for shipment between July 1 and July 31.

Some 50,000 tonnes was sought from the United States and around 30,000 tonnes from Canada. The group is requesting offers including for northern spring wheat, hard red winter wheat and soft white wheat, they said.

