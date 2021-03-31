ANL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.52%)
ASC 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.68%)
ASL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.8%)
AVN 89.85 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (1.91%)
BOP 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
BYCO 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.41%)
DGKC 122.30 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (2.77%)
EPCL 55.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.54%)
FCCL 22.83 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.1%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.66%)
FFL 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.29%)
HASCOL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.95%)
HUBC 82.43 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.13%)
HUMNL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.88%)
JSCL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.88%)
KAPCO 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.6%)
KEL 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.77%)
LOTCHEM 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.03%)
MLCF 45.44 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.23%)
PAEL 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.49%)
PIBTL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.5%)
POWER 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.07%)
PPL 88.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.63%)
PRL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.46%)
PTC 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 40.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.96%)
TRG 160.90 Increased By ▲ 4.70 (3.01%)
UNITY 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.5%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 4,835 Increased By ▲ 62.94 (1.32%)
BR30 25,543 Increased By ▲ 431.6 (1.72%)
KSE100 45,003 Increased By ▲ 512.21 (1.15%)
KSE30 18,487 Increased By ▲ 228.29 (1.25%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,434
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
667,957
475724hr
Sindh
265,443
Punjab
220,392
Balochistan
19,557
Islamabad
57,833
KPK
87,055
Ukraine wheat export prices fall to 5-month lows

  • Low quality feed wheat cost $247-$252 per tonne FOB.
Reuters 31 Mar 2021

KYIV: Ukrainian wheat export prices have fallen to five-month lows due to limited demand from exporters and a global downward trend, analysts at consultancy APK-Inform said on Wednesday.

Asking prices for 12.5% protein soft milling wheat fell to $251-$256 per tonne FOB Black Sea as of March 30, down $23 from the beginning of the previous week, they said in a report.

Low quality feed wheat cost $247-$252 per tonne FOB.

APK-Inform also said a global downward trend had affected Ukrainian corn export prices which lost up to $6 a tonne over the past week and stood at $244-$251 CPT (carriage paid to) Black Sea.

Ukraine is among world's major grain exporters and plans to supply more than 45 million tonnes to foreign markets in the 2020/21 season which runs from July to June.

As of March 29 it had exported 34.8 million tonnes, including 14.2 million tonnes of wheat and 15.9 million tonnes of corn, government data showed.

