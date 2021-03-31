World
Heavy gunfire heard near presidency in Niger's capital
31 Mar 2021
NIAMEY: Heavy gunfire was heard near Niger's presidency in the early hours of Wednesday, two days ahead of the swearing-in of president-elect Mohamed Bazoum, a Reuters reporter said.
Heavy gunfire started around around 3 a.m. local time (0200 GMT) and lasted for around 30 minutes.
The government of Niger was not immediately available to comment.
There have been growing attacks by militants, and political tensions in the country following the Bazoum's victory in a February presidential election runoff. Former president Mahamane Ousmane, who lost in the runoff, has rejected the results and said there was fraud.
