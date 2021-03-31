Business & Finance
Argentina Jan economic activity falls 2% y/y, misses forecasts
- Which was worse than analyst forecasts of a 0.4% contraction for the month.
31 Mar 2021
BUENOS AIRES: Argentina saw economic activity fall 2% in January versus the same period a year earlier, the country's official statistics agency said on Tuesday, which was worse than analyst forecasts of a 0.4% contraction for the month.
