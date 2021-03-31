ANL 38.68 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.74%)
ASC 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.41%)
ASL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.8%)
AVN 89.70 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.74%)
BOP 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
BYCO 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.22%)
DGKC 122.10 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.61%)
EPCL 55.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.54%)
FCCL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.97%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.66%)
FFL 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.29%)
HASCOL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.85%)
HUBC 82.38 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.07%)
HUMNL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.25%)
JSCL 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.64%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
KEL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.27%)
LOTCHEM 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.03%)
MLCF 45.40 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.14%)
PAEL 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.49%)
PIBTL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.5%)
POWER 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.07%)
PPL 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.57%)
PRL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.65%)
PTC 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.76%)
TRG 160.00 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (2.43%)
UNITY 30.33 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.27%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 4,832 Increased By ▲ 60.36 (1.26%)
BR30 25,517 Increased By ▲ 405.58 (1.62%)
KSE100 44,967 Increased By ▲ 476.01 (1.07%)
KSE30 18,465 Increased By ▲ 206.6 (1.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,434
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
667,957
475724hr
Sindh
265,443
Punjab
220,392
Balochistan
19,557
Islamabad
57,833
KPK
87,055
Aramco, SABIC to lead private sector investment push, Saudi Crown Prince says

  • He said dividends for those owning shares in Aramco, which listed on the local bourse in 2019, would remain stable. The Saudi government still owns 98% of the firm.
Reuters 31 Mar 2021

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia's crown prince said on Tuesday that oil firm Aramco and petrochemical firm SABIC would account for 60% of planned investments of 5 trillion riyals ($1.3 trillion) by Saudi private-sector companies by 2030 under a new programme.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman, speaking to journalists in a virtual briefing after announcing the programme, said the government had asked participating firms to lower their dividends in order to raise capital spending.

He said dividends for those owning shares in Aramco, which listed on the local bourse in 2019, would remain stable. The Saudi government still owns 98% of the firm.

