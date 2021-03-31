ANL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.52%)
ASC 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.41%)
ASL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.8%)
AVN 89.88 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.94%)
BOP 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
BYCO 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.41%)
DGKC 122.05 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (2.56%)
EPCL 55.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.54%)
FCCL 22.83 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.1%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.66%)
FFL 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.29%)
HASCOL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.85%)
HUBC 82.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.09%)
HUMNL 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.56%)
JSCL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.88%)
KAPCO 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.6%)
KEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.26%)
LOTCHEM 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.03%)
MLCF 45.36 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.05%)
PAEL 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.49%)
PIBTL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.5%)
POWER 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.07%)
PPL 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.57%)
PRL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.46%)
PTC 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 40.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.96%)
TRG 160.60 Increased By ▲ 4.40 (2.82%)
UNITY 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.5%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 4,834 Increased By ▲ 61.75 (1.29%)
BR30 25,522 Increased By ▲ 410.55 (1.63%)
KSE100 44,998 Increased By ▲ 506.56 (1.14%)
KSE30 18,483 Increased By ▲ 224.45 (1.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,434
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
667,957
475724hr
Sindh
265,443
Punjab
220,392
Balochistan
19,557
Islamabad
57,833
KPK
87,055
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China locks down city on Myanmar border over virus fears

  • Ruili will also test all its residents for the virus, and everyone will go under "home quarantine" for a week, said an official notice.
AFP 31 Mar 2021

BEIJING: A Chinese city near the border with Myanmar has imposed a lockdown after six coronavirus cases were reported Wednesday -- the first significant cluster of Covid-19 disclosed in almost two months.

Three asymptomatic cases in Ruili, a city of over 210,000 people, were also recorded as Myanmar nationals, aged between 24 and 28, according to health authorities in Yunnan province.

Ruili is a major crossing point from Muse in neighbouring Myanmar, which has seen escalating unrest since a February 1 military coup, raising fears that people may flood across the border if the violence intensifies.

On Wednesday, Yunnan health authorities in China warned they would "severely crack down on illegal border crossings and organisers or harbourers", although they did not directly link the outbreak to irregular movement from Myanmar.

Ruili will also test all its residents for the virus, and everyone will go under "home quarantine" for a week, said an official notice.

This means that residents are not to leave their homes without "special reasons", and only one member of each household can leave to buy daily necessities with permission.

Myanmar's security forces have killed hundreds as they contend with massive pro-democracy rallies across the country, demanding the restoration of the elected government.

The country's borders remain closed to most foreigners, and infections in recent months have been from returning overseas nationals.

COVID19 Myanmar Chinese city Ruili

China locks down city on Myanmar border over virus fears

ADB approves $450mn loan for Indonesia COVID-19 vaccinations

Govt launches 3-tranche bond deal to raise $2.5bn

Saudi plans economic overhaul with $3.2 trillion investment

UN report points to Huthis for December attack on Aden airport

US orders departure of non-essential diplomats from Myanmar

Construction of hydropower plant: ADB approves $300m loan

PM replies to Modi’s letter: ‘People of Pakistan also desire peaceful relations’

Foreign commercial loans: MoF seeks exemption on interest/profit payment

WB expects 1.3pc growth by June-end

$499m IMF tranche received

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters