ANL 38.49 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.23%)
ASC 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.47%)
ASL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.15%)
AVN 90.50 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (2.64%)
BOP 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.25%)
BYCO 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.85%)
DGKC 123.00 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.36%)
EPCL 55.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.63%)
FCCL 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.88%)
FFBL 27.73 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.32%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.03%)
HASCOL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.85%)
HUBC 82.20 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.85%)
HUMNL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.35%)
JSCL 21.59 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.8%)
KAPCO 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.37%)
KEL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.02%)
LOTCHEM 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.52%)
MLCF 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.36%)
PAEL 33.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.9%)
PIBTL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.02%)
POWER 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.07%)
PPL 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.57%)
PRL 27.59 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.31%)
PTC 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.26%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.13%)
TRG 160.50 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (2.75%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.67%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 4,837 Increased By ▲ 64.73 (1.36%)
BR30 25,577 Increased By ▲ 465.02 (1.85%)
KSE100 45,024 Increased By ▲ 532.91 (1.2%)
KSE30 18,476 Increased By ▲ 217.56 (1.19%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,434
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
667,957
475724hr
Sindh
265,443
Punjab
220,392
Balochistan
19,557
Islamabad
57,833
KPK
87,055
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Barty, Medvedev march on in Miami

  • Barty regrouped in the third though and with Sabalenka clearly in pain clutching her stomach, rammed home her advantage to complete a deserved win.
AFP 31 Mar 2021

MIAMI: World number one Ashleigh Barty advanced to the semi-finals of the Miami Open on Tuesday as Russian top seed Daniil Medvedev booked his place in the quarter-finals of the men's tournament.

Barty battled through her third three-setter of the fortnight to oust seventh seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in 2hr 16min on the Grandstand Court.

The Australian will face either Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova or Elina Svitolina of Ukraine following her gruelling 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3 win.

After taking a close first set, Barty appeared to be on the brink of victory after grabbing a 3-1 lead in the second set tie-break.

Sabalenka staged a superb recovery however to snatch the tie-break 7-5, forcing a decisive third set.

Barty regrouped in the third though and with Sabalenka clearly in pain clutching her stomach, rammed home her advantage to complete a deserved win.

The victory leaves Barty one semi-final win away from retaining her world number one ranking, though the Australian insisted she was not preoccupied with holding on to top spot.

"It's an amazing thing to be No. 1 in the world at the moment, but I promise you that's not what makes me happy," Barty said afterwards.

"It's a focus of course. I want to try to do the best that I can, but it's not a distraction or a pressure in any way."

Aryna Sabalenka Ashleigh Barty Anastasija Sevastova Elina Svitolina

Barty, Medvedev march on in Miami

UN report points to Huthis for December attack on Aden airport

US orders departure of non-essential diplomats from Myanmar

Construction of hydropower plant: ADB approves $300m loan

PM replies to Modi’s letter: ‘People of Pakistan also desire peaceful relations’

Foreign commercial loans: MoF seeks exemption on interest/profit payment

WB expects 1.3pc growth by June-end

$499m IMF tranche received

Azhar visits ‘Q block’, holds brief meeting

PM forms body on rules for regulation of social media

IMF to boost global outlook again

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters