Feeling better, says President

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi, tested positive for Covid-19, on Tuesday said that he was overwhelmed and humbled by well-wishers’ prayers pouring in for his early recovery.

“I am overwhelmed & humbled by good wishes & prayers that I believe create a palpable aura of healing. Of course with so many praying for me I feel better today,” the president said on Twitter.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan also called him and shared his experience. He also advised rest, sleep and soups.