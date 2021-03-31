ANL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.44%)
ASC 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.1%)
ASL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.09%)
AVN 88.17 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.63%)
BOP 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
BYCO 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
DGKC 119.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 55.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.5%)
FCCL 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.64%)
FFBL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.79%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.06%)
HASCOL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.51%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.15%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.83%)
KEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.27%)
MLCF 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.98%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (6.7%)
PIBTL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.47%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.66%)
PPL 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.44%)
PRL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.8%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.98%)
TRG 156.20 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.32%)
UNITY 29.95 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.39%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,772 Increased By ▲ 28.54 (0.6%)
BR30 25,112 Increased By ▲ 194.26 (0.78%)
KSE100 44,491 Increased By ▲ 59.23 (0.13%)
KSE30 18,258 Decreased By ▼ -6.07 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,356
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
663,200
408424hr
Sindh
265,158
Punjab
217,694
Balochistan
19,535
Islamabad
57,204
KPK
86,044
Removal of Hafeez: PPP for reviewing agreements with IMF

Naveed Butt 31 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has questioned the removal of Finance Minister Hafeez Sheikh from the Cabinet and demanded of the government to review all agreements made with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

PPP Secretary General Nayyar Hussain said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government “acknowledged its incompetence” by removing Hafeez Sheikh from his office. He said that the “incompetent” prime minister was responsible for it.

Hussain said that the removal of Hafeez Sheikh had raised questions about the IMF and other decisions taken by Hafeez Sheikh. He raised the question that if Hafeez Sheikh proved to be incompetent then why the agreements of “an incompetent person” were imposed on the people. He said, in a statement, on Tuesday that the government should immediately review Hafeez Sheikh’s agreements with the IMF.

Hussain said that the removal of the finance minister, after the IMF’s strict terms and condition of loan agreements was tantamount to throwing dust in the eyes of the people. He said that the nation wanted “change” from an “incompetent captain of a failed government team”. He said that if there was inflation in the country then understand that the rulers were corrupt. He claimed that corrupt people were sitting to the left and right of PM Imran Khan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

