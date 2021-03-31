Removal of Hafeez: PPP for reviewing agreements with IMF

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has questioned the removal of Finance Minister Hafeez Sheikh from the Cabinet and demanded of the government to review all agreements made with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

PPP Secretary General Nayyar Hussain said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government “acknowledged its incompetence” by removing Hafeez Sheikh from his office. He said that the “incompetent” prime minister was responsible for it.

Hussain said that the removal of Hafeez Sheikh had raised questions about the IMF and other decisions taken by Hafeez Sheikh. He raised the question that if Hafeez Sheikh proved to be incompetent then why the agreements of “an incompetent person” were imposed on the people. He said, in a statement, on Tuesday that the government should immediately review Hafeez Sheikh’s agreements with the IMF.

Hussain said that the removal of the finance minister, after the IMF’s strict terms and condition of loan agreements was tantamount to throwing dust in the eyes of the people. He said that the nation wanted “change” from an “incompetent captain of a failed government team”. He said that if there was inflation in the country then understand that the rulers were corrupt. He claimed that corrupt people were sitting to the left and right of PM Imran Khan.

