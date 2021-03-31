Corona positivity rate in Punjab drops to 10.42pc

LAHORE: The positivity rate of coronavirus in Punjab has declined to 10.42%, as out of 23,664 Covid-19 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, as many as 2467 fresh virus cases were reported across the province taking the provincial tally of cases to 217,694.

As many as 73 fresh fatalities due to Covid-19 were reported across the province during the last 24 hours taking the death tally to 6317.

Out of record 73 deaths as many as 33 fatalities were reported in Lahore apart from fresh 1400 coronavirus cases. Despite imposition of smart lockdown in different areas of the provincial metropolis, coronavirus SOPs violation is being witnessed in markets and other public places in Lahore.

With the recovery of 1108 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province has reached to 186,985. On the other hand, Pakistan has recorded 2,081 coronavirus recoveries during the last 24 hours taking the tally of recovered patients to 600,278 with the recovery rate is 90.5 percent.

As per break up of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 115259 cases and 2584 deaths, Rawalpindi 17805 cases and 1002 deaths, Faisalabad 13028 cases and 619 deaths, Multan 10575 cases and 420 deaths, Bahawalpur 4741 cases and 160 deaths, Gujranwala 5879 cases and 175 deaths, Gujrat 5825 cases and 94 deaths, Sheikhupura 2180 cases and 57 deaths, Sialkot 5151 cases and 187 deaths and Sargodha reported 4148 cases and 164 deaths.

Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid also inaugurated coronavirus vaccination centre near Minar-e-Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that trained staff has been posted at the new vaccination centre, where the people will be given coronavirus vaccine. She added that 20 counters have been established for ease of public at this centre. The government is establishing more vaccination centers to facilitate masses, she added.

She urged the people to strictly follow government guidelines regarding coronavirus to curb the spread of the virus.

The minister disclosed that Pakistan will be receiving seven million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine during the month of April. The government has purchased around three million and four million doses of the Sinopharm and Cansino vaccines, respectively, she added.

“They have also committed to giving us a certain amount of doses each month. So we will have an adequate number of vaccines available,” she said, urging citizens to get vaccinated for the virus.

Moreover, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, while talking to the delegation of the Young Consultant Association of Pakistan led by Hamid Butt and Dr Zulqarnain Butt, urged the public to take coronavirus seriously because negligence in following Corona SOPs will result in a rapid surge of Covid-19 cases.

“If the public does not take coronavirus seriously, the government will have to take more strict measures to contain its spread,” he said, adding: “We cannot afford to impose a complete lockdown in the country so the public should abide by the SOPs as the third wave of coronavirus is deadlier than the first and second wave.”

The governor said with the spike in corona cases, the burden on the hospitals is increasing and there is a shortage of beds for corona patients in hospitals. “Our doctors, nurses and healthcare staff are our heroes as they are risking their own lives to save the lives of others; they are fighting coronavirus on the frontline and the whole nation salutes them for their incredible selfless services,” he said.

Chaudhry Sarwar urged the public to refrain from unnecessary meetings and travel and stay at home as much as possible because virus spread rapidly from person to person in overcrowded places.

The governor also wished speedy and full recovery of all the people affected by coronavirus including the President Dr Arif Alvi, Federal Minister for Defense Pervez Khattak and said that the battle against virus can only be won by taking precautions and observing the SOPs.

