Smuggled Iranian HSD worth Rs2.32m seized

KARACHI: Directorate General Intelligence and Investigation-Customs, Karachi has confiscated huge quantity of Iranian smuggled HSD worth Rs. 2.32 million.

According to the FIR, the action was taken on a tip-off, which revealed that some unscrupulous persons were planning to transport Iranian smuggled High Speed Diesel (HSD) through oil tanker to Karachi for its illegal sale.

Reacting on this information, a team of the Directorate mounted stiff vigilance at Northern Bypass, Karachi. During surveillance, the team has intercepted a suspicious oil tanker.

The FIR said that the driver managed to escape while the team of the Directorate during examination recovered substantial quantity of HSD. It said that no person came forward to claim the ownership of the oil tanker loaded with smuggled HSD.

Therefore, the Directorate took it into custody and escorted to its office for thorough examination.

The Directorate during thorough examination has recovered 20000 litres of Iranian smuggled HSD worth Rs. 2.32 million while the value of oil tanker is estimated to Rs 3.5 million. Consequent upon the recovery of smuggled HSD, the case has been registered and further investigation is in progress.

