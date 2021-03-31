ANL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.44%)
ASC 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.1%)
ASL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.09%)
AVN 88.17 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.63%)
BOP 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
BYCO 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
DGKC 119.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 55.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.5%)
FCCL 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.64%)
FFBL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.79%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.06%)
HASCOL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.51%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.15%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.83%)
KEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.27%)
MLCF 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.98%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (6.7%)
PIBTL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.47%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.66%)
PPL 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.44%)
PRL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.8%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.98%)
TRG 156.20 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.32%)
UNITY 29.95 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.39%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,772 Increased By ▲ 28.54 (0.6%)
BR30 25,112 Increased By ▲ 194.26 (0.78%)
KSE100 44,491 Increased By ▲ 59.23 (0.13%)
KSE30 18,258 Decreased By ▼ -6.07 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,356
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
663,200
408424hr
Sindh
265,158
Punjab
217,694
Balochistan
19,535
Islamabad
57,204
KPK
86,044
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt tells IHC: Eight-storey judicial complex to be constructed without delay

Terence J Sigamony 31 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The federal government Tuesday informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that it would immediately construct an eight-storey judicial complex building comprising 91 courts in the federal capital.

It was told to a single bench of Chief Justice Athar Minallah, while hearing a petition, seeking direction for construction of a separate building for district courts as per population ratio in the federal capital.

During the hearing, the Federal Secretary Law, Raja Naeem Akbar, apprised the IHC bench that the government had taken steps for transferring the Islamabad district courts, and the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) would give approval for a new judicial complex project on March 31st.

He informed the court that the federal government had decided to immediately construct an eight-storey judicial complex building comprising 91 courts.

He added that the Planning Commission's CDWP would give approval for funds worth Rs6.8 billion for the new judicial complex project on March 31st.

The federal secretary law said that the eight-storey building would be constructed alongside the ground, whereas, the paperwork for the construction of a public facilitation centre was also completed.

He told that the Law Ministry had forwarded the summary to the federal cabinet that is likely to approve it on Thursday.

He said that the renovation work of the G-11 Judicial Complex was almost completed, and the required staff was also provided to the courtrooms besides finalising an agreement for handing over the previous building.

The secretary further said that the old building of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) courts was not suitable for establishing courtrooms; hence, another building was acquired on rent in G-10 for transferring the tribunal.

The IHC chief justice praised the performance of the Ministry of Law and Justice regarding the developments for the transfer of Islamabad district courts.

He asked the secretary law to resolve the issues at the earliest.

Justice Minallah directed the secretary law to submit a copy of the summary to the court, after its approval from the federal cabinet.

Previously, the IHC bench had directed the Ministry of Law and Justice to plan and inform this court on the next date fixed regarding the facilities, it intends to establish on the separate vacant five-acre plot for the use of the litigants and the lawyers.

The court noted in its order, The planning and execution thereof will be subject to compliance with the enforced laws, inter-alia, the Capital Development Authority Ordinance, 1960, and the regulations made thereunder. "The Ministry of Law and Justice Division will ensure that before the next date fixed, the administrative arrangement of the court staff working in the Special Courts is brought in consonance with the principle of separation of the executive and judiciary," added the bench.

It continued that the federal government will either improve the working conditions of the Accountability Courts and other Special Courts established at the Federal Judicial Complex to the satisfaction of the respective registrars or to arrange alternate buildings in order to put an end to the violation of fundamental rights of the litigants and the Ministry of Law and Justice is expected to share and consult with the Islamabad Bar Council its proposed plan for establishing facilities for the litigants and lawyers on the five-acre vacant plot earmarked for this purpose.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

IHC Islamabad High Court Federal Government Justice Athar Minallah CDWP Raja Naeem Akbar

Govt tells IHC: Eight-storey judicial complex to be constructed without delay

Construction of hydropower plant: ADB approves $300m loan

PM replies to Modi’s letter: ‘People of Pakistan also desire peaceful relations’

Foreign commercial loans: MoF seeks exemption on interest/profit payment

WB expects 1.3pc growth by June-end

$499m IMF tranche received

Azhar visits ‘Q block’, holds brief meeting

PM forms body on rules for regulation of social media

IMF to boost global outlook again

Acquisition of shares by Shanghai Electric: KE receives PAI ‘withdrawal’

COAS, Chinese envoy discuss CPEC

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.