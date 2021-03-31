Lucky Cement launches third scholarship programme

KARACHI: Lucky Cement Limited has launched yet another scholarship program for the youth of district Lakki Marwat.

Under this scheme, eligible students can apply for scholarships for graduate and post-graduate programs.

The company will cover the tuition fee of the selected students. Students residing permanently and holding domicile of District Lakki Marwat can apply for the program through the company’s website.

The program offers an opportunity for the students from this district to attain a degree from leading universities of Pakistan.

The aim of the program is to make education accessible and affordable for the deserving students especially from the rural areas regardless of their financial background.

Continuing with its long-term vision to provide merit-based support for the deserving and less privileged segments of the society, the company has granted a number of scholarships to various students of leading universities in Pakistan.

