ANL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.44%)
ASC 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.1%)
ASL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.09%)
AVN 88.17 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.63%)
BOP 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
BYCO 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
DGKC 119.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 55.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.5%)
FCCL 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.64%)
FFBL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.79%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.06%)
HASCOL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.51%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.15%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.83%)
KEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.27%)
MLCF 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.98%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (6.7%)
PIBTL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.47%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.66%)
PPL 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.44%)
PRL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.8%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.98%)
TRG 156.20 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.32%)
UNITY 29.95 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.39%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,772 Increased By ▲ 28.54 (0.6%)
BR30 25,112 Increased By ▲ 194.26 (0.78%)
KSE100 44,491 Increased By ▲ 59.23 (0.13%)
KSE30 18,258 Decreased By ▼ -6.07 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,356
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
663,200
408424hr
Sindh
265,158
Punjab
217,694
Balochistan
19,535
Islamabad
57,204
KPK
86,044
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Forum launched to provide research grants in health sector

Recorder Report 31 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan is among the lowest spenders on health research where many young medical graduates and research enthusiasts fail to conduct research in their areas of interest due to lack of funding or strings attached to availability of research grants from the government and international institutions, experts said on Tuesday.

They said there are many junior researchers and medical students who are doing M Phil and PhD in Pakistan these days and want to do the research work as part of their FCPS trainings but cannot initiate their own research projects because of many factors including a lack of research culture, added that Pakistan’s contribution to research and medical literature is ‘very disappointing’ at the moment.

“In these circumstances, we have launched a research forum in collaboration with a local pharmaceutical company that is comprised of top health experts from Dow University Karachi, NICVD, Aga Khan University, and other universities and medical institutions from Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar and Quetta as well to provide small research grants to young researchers and promote the research culture in the country”, said Shaukat Ali Jawaid, editor of Pakistan Journal of Medical Sciences while speaking at the launch of Pharmevo Research Forum here on Tuesday.

He maintained that despite being a nuclear power and most important country of the Islamic world, Pakistan’s contribution in the field of medical research and literature is unsatisfactory and the main hurdle appears to be the lack of funding and absence of an environment where research is promoted so that local solutions of the local health issues and problems could be found out.

The research initiative, to be known as Pharmevo Research Forum, is an initiative of Pakistan Journal of Medical Sciences in collaboration with Clinicians and the local pharmaceutical firm and its objective is to generate and disseminate scientific knowledge among researchers and work for capacity building to influence, lead, and involve researchers in various research projects, he added.

Deputy CEO of the Pharmevo Limited Syed Jamshed Ahmed said their vision is to build a healthier society and to find out new knowledge through research and development.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NICVD health sector Aga Khan University medical graduates FCPS Shaukat Ali Jawaid

Forum launched to provide research grants in health sector

Construction of hydropower plant: ADB approves $300m loan

PM replies to Modi’s letter: ‘People of Pakistan also desire peaceful relations’

Foreign commercial loans: MoF seeks exemption on interest/profit payment

WB expects 1.3pc growth by June-end

$499m IMF tranche received

Azhar visits ‘Q block’, holds brief meeting

PM forms body on rules for regulation of social media

IMF to boost global outlook again

Acquisition of shares by Shanghai Electric: KE receives PAI ‘withdrawal’

COAS, Chinese envoy discuss CPEC

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.