ANL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.44%)
ASC 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.1%)
ASL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.09%)
AVN 88.17 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.63%)
BOP 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
BYCO 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
DGKC 119.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 55.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.5%)
FCCL 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.64%)
FFBL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.79%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.06%)
HASCOL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.51%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.15%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.83%)
KEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.27%)
MLCF 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.98%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (6.7%)
PIBTL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.47%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.66%)
PPL 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.44%)
PRL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.8%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.98%)
TRG 156.20 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.32%)
UNITY 29.95 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.39%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,772 Increased By ▲ 28.54 (0.6%)
BR30 25,112 Increased By ▲ 194.26 (0.78%)
KSE100 44,491 Increased By ▲ 59.23 (0.13%)
KSE30 18,258 Decreased By ▼ -6.07 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,356
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
663,200
408424hr
Sindh
265,158
Punjab
217,694
Balochistan
19,535
Islamabad
57,204
KPK
86,044
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Slovak PM says he will resign to end political crisis

AFP 31 Mar 2021

BRATISLAVA: Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic announced on Sunday that he intended to resign after coming under intense pressure over the coronavirus crisis but said he wanted to stay in the government as finance minister.

Matovic, whose decision to buy Russian vaccines has been hugely controversial, did not specify when he would resign and said he wanted the current finance minister, Eduard Heger, to replace him.

"We will exchange our posts with minister of finance, Eduard Heger... He is a good man and all of us can trust him," Matovic told reporters in the latest twist in a weeks-long crisis triggered by the pandemic.

Heger, 44, is a former businessman and also worked as a consultant for the Ministry of Defence.

He became minister of finance in March 2020 when his and Matovic's OLaNO party won a general election.

Heger is currently also the acting health minister.

Relatively spared at the start of the pandemic, Slovakia's healthcare system has struggled during the third wave of the virus and the country has one of the highest Covid death rates in the world per capita.

Six ministers, including the health minister, have left the 16-member cabinet and one party has said it is leaving the four-party governing coalition unless Matovic quits the government entirely. Matovic, a former businessman in the publishing industry, came to power last year after beating the governing populists on an anti-corruption platform.

While supporters view him as a maverick with a knack for self-promotion, critics accuse Matovic of being an unpredictable, attention-seeking control freak. During the pandemic in Slovakia, a eurozone country of 5.4 million people, Matovic's critics have accused him of poor communication and political missteps.

But his decision to buy Sputnik V vaccines has proved particularly divisive, with the former foreign minister Ivan Korcok calling the jabs "a hybrid war tool".

Opinion polls from March 21 suggested that more than 80 percent of Slovaks agreed that Matovic should resign.

President Zuzana Caputova last week joined calls for Matovic to resign, saying it was "essential" that he step down to end the political crisis.

Matovic would have to formally announce his resignation before Caputova can ask Heger to form a government.

Coronavirus pandemic finance minister coronavirus crisis Igor Matovic Eduard Heger Covid death rates

Slovak PM says he will resign to end political crisis

Construction of hydropower plant: ADB approves $300m loan

PM replies to Modi’s letter: ‘People of Pakistan also desire peaceful relations’

Foreign commercial loans: MoF seeks exemption on interest/profit payment

WB expects 1.3pc growth by June-end

$499m IMF tranche received

Azhar visits ‘Q block’, holds brief meeting

PM forms body on rules for regulation of social media

IMF to boost global outlook again

Acquisition of shares by Shanghai Electric: KE receives PAI ‘withdrawal’

COAS, Chinese envoy discuss CPEC

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.