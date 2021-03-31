ANL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.44%)
ASC 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.1%)
ASL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.09%)
AVN 88.17 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.63%)
BOP 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
BYCO 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
DGKC 119.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 55.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.5%)
FCCL 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.64%)
FFBL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.79%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.06%)
HASCOL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.51%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.15%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.83%)
KEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.27%)
MLCF 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.98%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (6.7%)
PIBTL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.47%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.66%)
PPL 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.44%)
PRL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.8%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.98%)
TRG 156.20 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.32%)
UNITY 29.95 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.39%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,772 Increased By ▲ 28.54 (0.6%)
BR30 25,112 Increased By ▲ 194.26 (0.78%)
KSE100 44,491 Increased By ▲ 59.23 (0.13%)
KSE30 18,258 Decreased By ▼ -6.07 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,356
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
663,200
408424hr
Sindh
265,158
Punjab
217,694
Balochistan
19,535
Islamabad
57,204
KPK
86,044
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Palau leader slams 'carrot and stick' China during Taiwan visit

AFP 31 Mar 2021

TAIPEI: Palau's president on Monday compared the tiny Pacific nation's ties with China to an abusive relationship as he reaffirmed he had no plans to drop Taiwan during an official visit to Taipei. Surangel Whipps is in Taiwan to kick off what is being billed as Asia's first travel bubble as his country seeks to boost its coronavirus-hit tourism.

Palau is one of only 15 nations worldwide that officially recognise self-ruled democratic Taiwan over China.

Beijing, which claims Taiwan, has used a mixture of threats and lures in recent years to try and encourage countries to swap allegiance.

Chinese tourists used to flock to Palau but the influx dried up in 2018 as Beijing turned off the taps, a common tactic used to pressure countries. Whipps said Chinese visitors gave Palau's economy "a great boost" when they accounted for nearly half of tourists to his country but the boom was "like a teaser". "Next thing you know we were banned and tourism dropped," he told reporters in Taipei.

"If you are in a relationship, I use this example - you don't beat your wife to make them love you." "You should continue to build the relationship base on trust, to mutual benefits of both countries, and not be forced to do things because there is a political game that we are trying to play." Beijing opposes any official exchanges between Taiwan and other countries.

It has ramped up pressure on Taiwan since the 2016 election of President Tsai Ing-wen because she views the island as a de facto sovereign nation. China tourist numbers have also slumped for Taiwan.

For decades, China and Taiwan have vied for influence in diplomatic battlegrounds including the Pacific and Latin America, with both sides offering aid and support to small island states in return for recognition. Beijing has successfully poached seven of Taiwan's diplomatic, including two in the Pacific, since Tsai's 2016 election.

Palau is among Taiwan's four remaining allies in the Asia-Pacific region along with the Marshall Islands, Nauru and Tuvalu. Whipps said China's carrot and stick approach is "counterproductive." "The carrots help in swaying people's opinions... but like I said if you give the carrot, don't tell me I cannot see that other person, cannot talk to that other person," he said. "We also believe nobody should tell us we can't be somebody else's friend."

Coronavirus Tsai Ing wen tourism Surangel Whipps Palau's president Whipps

Palau leader slams 'carrot and stick' China during Taiwan visit

Construction of hydropower plant: ADB approves $300m loan

PM replies to Modi’s letter: ‘People of Pakistan also desire peaceful relations’

Foreign commercial loans: MoF seeks exemption on interest/profit payment

WB expects 1.3pc growth by June-end

$499m IMF tranche received

Azhar visits ‘Q block’, holds brief meeting

PM forms body on rules for regulation of social media

IMF to boost global outlook again

Acquisition of shares by Shanghai Electric: KE receives PAI ‘withdrawal’

COAS, Chinese envoy discuss CPEC

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.