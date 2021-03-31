ANL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.44%)
World

Women in the majority as Spanish PM reshuffles cabinet

AFP 31 Mar 2021

MADRID: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez reshuffled his government Tuesday, in a move that will see the majority of government posts handed to women.

The cabinet is now composed of 12 women and 10 men, with the four key posts of deputy premier held by women.

Spain was the “only country in the world” to have a cabinet dominated by women, Sanchez said.

Pablo Iglesias, the leader of the far-left Podemos party, was replaced as vice president by Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz, also from Podemos.

Iglesias has quit the government to run for the post of Madrid’s regional chief. He posted a short video message on his Twitter account, vowing to continue to work where he felt he “could be of most use”. Sanchez told journalists the reshuffle maintained the coalition deal he had with Podemos under which they held one deputy premier post.

