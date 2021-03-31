ANL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.44%)
ASC 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.1%)
ASL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.09%)
AVN 88.17 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.63%)
BOP 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
BYCO 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
DGKC 119.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 55.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.5%)
FCCL 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.64%)
FFBL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.79%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.06%)
HASCOL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.51%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.15%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.83%)
KEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.27%)
MLCF 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.98%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (6.7%)
PIBTL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.47%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.66%)
PPL 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.44%)
PRL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.8%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.98%)
TRG 156.20 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.32%)
UNITY 29.95 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.39%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,772 Increased By ▲ 28.54 (0.6%)
BR30 25,112 Increased By ▲ 194.26 (0.78%)
KSE100 44,491 Increased By ▲ 59.23 (0.13%)
KSE30 18,258 Decreased By ▼ -6.07 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,356
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
663,200
408424hr
Sindh
265,158
Punjab
217,694
Balochistan
19,535
Islamabad
57,204
KPK
86,044
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 31, 2021
World

UK concern over ‘opaque’ empire of billionaire Gupta

AFP 31 Mar 2021

LONDON: Britain’s business minister on Tuesday confirmed Boris Johnson’s government had refused a £170 million rescue package for billionaire Sanjeev Gupta’s steel group due to his business empire’s “very opaque” structure.

Kwasi Kwarteng told the BBC Liberty Steel, which groups Gupta’s steel activities, was a “national asset” employing around 3,000 people in Britain but that the government could not pump money into “a black box”. He called the structure of Liberty’s owner — Gupta Family Group (GFG) — “very opaque” and “not helpful”.

“We are custodians of taxpayer’s money... and we feel that if we gave the (£170 million, $235 million, 200 million euros) money, there was no guarantee that the money would stay in the UK and would protect British jobs,” he said.

However, he added that “all options” were being considered to save Liberty Steel’s UK plants and jobs, including nationalisation. “We think that the steel industry has a future in the UK,” said Kwarteng, despite the government’s planned decarbonisation of the economy. There is growing concern in Britain about the future of GFG and Liberty Steel, which together employ around 5,000 people domestically and 35,000 worldwide. Its financial situation has been strained by the bankruptcy of key backer Greensill, which provided short-term loans to companies by paying invoices in advance for a fee.

Gupta said in a GFG podcast that there were “a lot of interested parties that want to help us refinance Greensill” but that any breakthrough “will take some time.”

“It’s been the most difficult month of my life,” said the Indian-born British tycoon.

Since the bankruptcy, GFG has had difficulty obtaining new liquidity, even though the group says it has sufficient funds for its current needs. Gupta said Greensill’s collapse was “a great challenge for us” and that GFG was “managing our cash extremely carefully”.

His group’s debt was now “substantial”, running to “many billions,” he revealed, but said he had no plans to sell any parts of the business.

GFG also employs almost 2,500 people in France, where Liberty Steel directly oversees the Ascoval steel plant in Saint-Saulve and a rail plant in Hayange.

GFG also owns an aluminium site in Dunkirk.

