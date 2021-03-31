ANL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.44%)
ASC 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.1%)
ASL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.09%)
AVN 88.17 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.63%)
BOP 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
BYCO 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
DGKC 119.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 55.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.5%)
FCCL 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.64%)
FFBL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.79%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.06%)
HASCOL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.51%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.15%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.83%)
KEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.27%)
MLCF 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.98%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (6.7%)
PIBTL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.47%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.66%)
PPL 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.44%)
PRL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.8%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.98%)
TRG 156.20 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.32%)
UNITY 29.95 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.39%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,772 Increased By ▲ 28.54 (0.6%)
BR30 25,112 Increased By ▲ 194.26 (0.78%)
KSE100 44,491 Increased By ▲ 59.23 (0.13%)
KSE30 18,258 Decreased By ▼ -6.07 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,356
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
663,200
408424hr
Sindh
265,158
Punjab
217,694
Balochistan
19,535
Islamabad
57,204
KPK
86,044
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN chief says Syria border must stay open for aid

AFP 31 Mar 2021

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Tuesday that a closure of the last remaining border crossing into Syria would halt the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines across the northwest of the country. Currently, relief supplies into Syria can enter at only one crossing — Bab al-Hawa on the Turkish border, where about 1,000 trucks cross monthly.

In 2014, the UN Security Council allowed aid operations to cross at four points but last year — after objections from Russia and China — this was reduced to just Bab al-Hawa being allowed to stay open for an initial period of 12 months.

Guterres said it was vital to extend operations for another year.

“A failure to extend the UN’s mandate would end the UN’s Covid-19 vaccine distribution plans for millions of people in northwest Syria, and greatly diminish essential humanitarian operations,” Guterres told the UN General Assembly as he described Syria’s grim conditions after a decade of war.

“Food and other humanitarian aid deliveries by the United Nations would halt immediately. Less food will mean more suffering and more conflict.”

Guterres’ remarks came after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday urged the reopening of aid crossings blocked by Russia.

Russia, which supports Damascus, says the UN mandate on the border violates Syria’s sovereignty and it has indicated it wants to close Bab al-Hawa when the current provision expires in July.

Guterres addressed the UN as donors met online in an event hosted in Brussels, which aimed to attract billions of dollars in new aid pledges for Syria.

“Nine in 10 Syrians now live in poverty, with 60 percent of the population at risk of going hungry this year — the highest number ever in the history of the Syrian conflict,” Guterres said.

He added that Syria has created the world’s largest refugee crisis and that money raised in Brussels aimed to help some some 12.3 people in need across Syria as well as 5.6 million Syrian refugees in the region. As for the pandemic, it is hard to know the extent Covid-19 has impacted Syria because of weak testing. Officially, more than 2,000 people have died. But “thousands more cases are going unconfirmed due to dangerously low testing rates,” Guterres said.

He said two requests had been made for Syria to use the World Health Organization’s COVAX facility that aims to provide the vaccine to countries in need.

Antonio Guterres UN General Assembly COVID19 vaccines

UN chief says Syria border must stay open for aid

Construction of hydropower plant: ADB approves $300m loan

PM replies to Modi’s letter: ‘People of Pakistan also desire peaceful relations’

Foreign commercial loans: MoF seeks exemption on interest/profit payment

WB expects 1.3pc growth by June-end

$499m IMF tranche received

Azhar visits ‘Q block’, holds brief meeting

PM forms body on rules for regulation of social media

IMF to boost global outlook again

Acquisition of shares by Shanghai Electric: KE receives PAI ‘withdrawal’

COAS, Chinese envoy discuss CPEC

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.