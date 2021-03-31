ANL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.44%)
ASC 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.1%)
ASL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.09%)
AVN 88.17 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.63%)
BOP 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
BYCO 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
DGKC 119.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 55.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.5%)
FCCL 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.64%)
FFBL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.79%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.06%)
HASCOL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.51%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.15%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.83%)
KEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.27%)
MLCF 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.98%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (6.7%)
PIBTL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.47%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.66%)
PPL 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.44%)
PRL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.8%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.98%)
TRG 156.20 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.32%)
UNITY 29.95 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.39%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,772 Increased By ▲ 28.54 (0.6%)
BR30 25,112 Increased By ▲ 194.26 (0.78%)
KSE100 44,491 Increased By ▲ 59.23 (0.13%)
KSE30 18,258 Decreased By ▼ -6.07 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,356
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
663,200
408424hr
Sindh
265,158
Punjab
217,694
Balochistan
19,535
Islamabad
57,204
KPK
86,044
HEC clarifies misconceptions circulating in social media

APP 31 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Higher Education Commission (HEC) Spokesperson on Tuesday clarifying the misconceptions circulating in social media around its HEDP project said that the project activities are critical to several initiatives of HEC and aims to uplift the higher education across the country.

“The audit reports are part of regular oversight and tend to improve processes. All the concerns of audit about the Higher Education Development in Pakistan (HEDP) Project have been replied to, he said in a statement issued here.

HEDP/HEC is well equipped to take up project challenges and the team is committed to make this project a success, despite all odds,” the HEC spokesperson said.

HEDP is assisting HEC in its various key higher education initiatives. It is a five-year project (2019/20 – 2023/24) being implemented by HEC with support from the World Bank. It aims to support research excellence in strategic sectors of the economy, improve teaching and learning, and strengthen governance in higher education.

During the last FY 19-20 audit, a few observations were raised. HEC has successfully replied to all observations. In foreign funded projects, donor rules apply and HEDP project is running successfully complying with the World Bank procedures. All consultants of HEDP were hired in compliance with the applicable regulations.

HEDP comprises of some key initiatives to uplift the higher education in Pakistan.

The research component includes variety of research grants to promote high quality research in public/private sector universities and affiliated colleges across the country. So far, three major grants have been launched with 10 Rapid Research Grants related to COVID-19 already awarded, he added.

He said evaluation of proposals for three more grants – Grand Challenge Fund (GCF), Technology Transfer Support Fund (TTSF) and Local Challenge Fund (LCF) is already under way.

The project also aims to uplift the Offices of Research, Innovation & Commercialization (ORIC) and Business Incubation Centers (BIC) to bridge gap between academia and industry and generate/encourage significant economic activity.

These grants will help contribute towards knowledge economy of the nation and uplift the research eco-system.

In addition, the project has contributed significantly towards building excellence in teaching and learning through enhancement of quality assurance cells and revamping of undergraduate curriculum.

To ensure the efficiency and transparency in the public sector universities and affiliated colleges, a major component of project focuses on the use of Information Technology (IT governance) in higher education sector, he added.

He said that the HEDP will implement new QA policy to monitor online education and provide latest Learning Management solution to all participating institutions to facilitate distance learning. Verification of degrees and other credentials is a worldwide issue.

HEDP is deploying latest Blockchain technology to address the challenges of fake degrees and to smoothen the process of degree attestation /verification.

HEDP is deploying scalable world-class ERP, Student Lifecycle Solutions and expanding the online research network. Interestingly, most of these initiatives have already been kicked off and in the process of roll out, he concluded.

