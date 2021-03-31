Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
31 Mar 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (March 30, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
395,881,274 177,314,167 23,243,630,070 8,398,718,226
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,831,745,274 -1,806,113,858 25,631,417
Local Individuals 24,357,446,346 -23,994,011,474 363,434,871
Local Corporates 7,924,930,783 -8,313,997,071 (389,066,288)
===============================================================================
