KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (March 30, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 395,881,274 177,314,167 23,243,630,070 8,398,718,226 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,831,745,274 -1,806,113,858 25,631,417 Local Individuals 24,357,446,346 -23,994,011,474 363,434,871 Local Corporates 7,924,930,783 -8,313,997,071 (389,066,288) ===============================================================================

