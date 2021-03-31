Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
31 Mar 2021
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Right Credit on
==============================================================================================
Pakistan Paper Products Limited 30.06.2021 20% Interim Cash Dividend 29.03.2021
Feroze 1888 Mills Limited 30.06.2021 20% Interim Cash Dividend 30.03.2021
MCB Bank Limited 31.12.2020 150% Final Cash Dividend 30.03.2021
==============================================================================================
