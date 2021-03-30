Business & Finance
S&P Global sees European default rate climbing to 6.5pc by year end
LONDON: Default rates in Europe are expected to climb to 6.5% by the end of the year, a new report from credit rating agency S&P Global said on Tuesday.
Rising borrowing costs as a result of higher bond market yields would hit heavily indebted firms "quite hard" particularly in COVID-19-exposed industries, such as leisure or transportation, S&P added.
Currently, 14% of European corporate speculative-grade credits are rated at 'B-' or below and are on downgrade warnings -- 'negative outlooks' or 'CreditWatch negative' in rating agency parlance.
"Our base case expectation is that the speculative-grade default rate in Europe could reach 6.5% by the end of the year, up from 5.4% at the end of February 2021," S&P's report said.
