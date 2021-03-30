ANL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.44%)
ASC 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.1%)
ASL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.09%)
AVN 88.17 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.63%)
BOP 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
BYCO 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
DGKC 119.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 55.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.5%)
FCCL 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.64%)
FFBL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.79%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.06%)
HASCOL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.51%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.15%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.83%)
KEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.27%)
MLCF 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.98%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (6.7%)
PIBTL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.47%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.66%)
PPL 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.44%)
PRL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.8%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.98%)
TRG 156.20 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.32%)
UNITY 29.95 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.39%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,772 Increased By ▲ 28.54 (0.6%)
BR30 25,112 Increased By ▲ 194.26 (0.78%)
KSE100 44,491 Increased By ▲ 59.23 (0.13%)
KSE30 18,258 Decreased By ▼ -6.07 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,356
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
663,200
408424hr
Sindh
265,158
Punjab
217,694
Balochistan
19,535
Islamabad
57,204
KPK
86,044
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

German Bund yields at highest in almost two weeks, dragged up by Treasuries

  • A rally in European shares to near record highs and signs of a pick-up in inflation in big euro zone economies also weighed on euro area bonds, pushing 10-year yields up 4 to 5 basis points across the board.
  • In turn, Germany's 10-year bond yield rose over 5 bps to -0.26%, its highest level in almost two weeks. This left the gap with its US peers at just over 200 bps and near the widest levels in over a year.
Reuters 30 Mar 2021

LONDON: Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose to its highest level in almost two weeks on Tuesday, pushed higher again by rising US Treasury yields on expectations for a swift and strong US economic recovery.

The latest US bond selloff was driven by news on Monday that those aged 30 and older would now be eligible for coronavirus vaccinations and expectations that President Joe Biden's infrastructure initiative, with a potential $3 trillion price tag, could further lift economic growth and debt issuance.

A rally in European shares to near record highs and signs of a pick-up in inflation in big euro zone economies also weighed on euro area bonds, pushing 10-year yields up 4 to 5 basis points across the board.

But it was the push of US Treasury yields that was perhaps strongest, with 10-year Treasury yields rising to 14-month highs near 1.78%.

In turn, Germany's 10-year bond yield rose over 5 bps to -0.26%, its highest level in almost two weeks. This left the gap with its US peers at just over 200 bps and near the widest levels in over a year.

"Fixed income investors are more worried about rising inflation expectations despite last week's PCE miss," said Saxo Bank's chief investment officer, Steen Jakobsen, referring to a tepid rise last week in the US February personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index.

"More Covid-19 stimulus is coming in April as well as a large infrastructure bill, which can only ignite inflation."

Euro area yields had fallen in the past week as the European Central Bank stepped up bond purchases and tighter restrictions to contain COVID-19 renewed concern about the euro zone growth outlook.

But that move appears to have proved short-lived as a selloff in world markets resumed, with 10-year yields in Britain and Switzerland also rising.

Data pointing to a pick-up in price pressures in the euro area also weighed on euro zone bond markets.

Spanish EU-harmonised consumer prices rose by 1.2% year-on-year in March, flash data showed on Tuesday, versus a 0.9% price increase expected by a Reuters poll.

German states also started releasing March inflation numbers before a nationwide release later in the day. Inflation in the German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, for instance, rose 1.9% from a year earlier, versus a 1.4% rise in February.

A key gauge of euro zone inflation expectations, the five-year, five-year breakeven inflation forward, rose to 1.55% , its highest since early 2019.

Elsewhere, Germany's debt management office said Germany plans to issue 2.5 billion euros ($2.9 billion) more debt in the second quarter than originally planned to fund spending to tackle the coronavirus pandemic that has battered the economy.

European Central Bank US Treasury yields PCE Germany's 10 year bond yield personal consumption expenditures

German Bund yields at highest in almost two weeks, dragged up by Treasuries

PM Imran has 'completely recovered' from COVID-19: Faisal Javed Khan

ADB approves $300mn Loan for Hydropower Plant in Pakistan

Pakistan to receive first batch of China's CanSino vaccine today

Notification issued: Hammad Azhar appointed as Finance Minister

Fitch Ratings assigns 'B-' rating to Pakistan's proposed foreign-currency bonds

India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus

Tabish Gauhar becomes SAPM on Power & Petroleum amid Nadeem Babar removal

Pakistan gives initial guidance for three-tranche dollar bonds

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in one day since December as 100 more succumb to virus

Azhar to become new finance minister: PM removes Hafeez over ‘price hike’

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters