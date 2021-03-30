Court awards death sentence in murder case

RAWALPINDI: The Additional Session Judge Abul Hasanat Muhammad Zulqarnain on Tuesday awarded a death sentence to one accused in a murder case.

Adnan was found guilty of killing his relative woman Marrium Arzoo in the area of Gujar Khan.

After recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defense and prosecution, the Court imposed a fine of Rs 1 lac besides awarding death sentence.

The convicted killed the victim over a personnel grudge.