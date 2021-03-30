Governor Punjab warns of stricter measures to check coronavirus violations

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has urged the public to take coronavirus seriously because negligence in following Corona SOPs will result in a rapid surge of Covid-19 cases.

Talking to a delegation of Young Consultants Association led by Dr. Usman Hamid Butt at Governor's House here on Tuesday, he said the public must follow Covid-19 SOPs to protect themselves and others against Coronavirus.

Dr Zulqarnain Butt and other young consultants were present on the occasion.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said if the public does not take Coronavirus seriously, the government will have to take more strict measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

He lamented the fact the public is not taking Coronavirus seriously despite repeated warnings by the government. "We cannot afford to impose a complete lockdown in the country and the public should abide by the SOPs as the third wave of Coronavirus is deadlier than the first and second wave," he added.

He said with the spike in corona cases, the burden on the hospitals is increasing and there is a shortage of beds for Corona patients in hospitals. While lauding doctors and paramedics roles he said, "Our doctors, nurses and healthcare staff are our heroes as they are risking their own lives to save the lives of others. They are fighting Coronavirus on the frontline and the whole nation salutes them for their incredible selfless services."

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar urged the public to refrain from unnecessary meetings and travel and stay at home as much as possible, because Coronavirus spread rapidly from person to person in overcrowded places. He said, "It is our social responsibility to wear masks and observe physical distancing because no one is safe until everyone is."

The Governor Punjab wished speedy recovery of all the people affected by Coronavirus including President Dr Arif Alvi, Federal Minister for Defense Pervez Khattak, adding that the battle against Coronavirus can only be won by taking precautions and observing the SOPs.