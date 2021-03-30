ANL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.44%)
EU imposes tariffs on Chinese aluminium producers

  • The European Commission, which oversees trade policy for the 27-nation European Union, has set anti-dumping duties of between 21.2% and 31.2% on Chinese producers of aluminium extrusions in the form of bars, rods, profiles or tubes.
  • The tariffs are lower than the provisional duties of 30.4% to 48.0% imposed midway through the investigation.
Reuters 30 Mar 2021

BRUSSELS: The European Union has imposed duties on aluminium products imported from China after an investigation showed that they were being sold at unfairly low prices, the EU official journal said on Tuesday.

The European Commission, which oversees trade policy for the 27-nation European Union, has set anti-dumping duties of between 21.2% and 31.2% on Chinese producers of aluminium extrusions in the form of bars, rods, profiles or tubes.

The tariffs are lower than the provisional duties of 30.4% to 48.0% imposed midway through the investigation.

The Commission opened an investigation in February 2020 into the products widely used in transport, construction and electronics after a complaint from industry body European Aluminium.

Members of European Aluminium include Norsk Hydro, Rio Tinto, and Alcoa.

Duties of 21.2% are imposed for Guangdong Haomei New Materials Co Ltd and Guangdong King Metal Light Alloy Technology Co Ltd, while Press Metal International Ltd will see duties of 25.0%.

Other "cooperating" companies would face duties of 22.1% and material from all other companies would see charges of 32.1%.

China's metals association had previously called the complaint groundless.

