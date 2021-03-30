ANL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.44%)
NA Education Body approves all budgetary proposals for FY 2021-22

  • The Committee unanimously recommended to approve Government Bill, titled, “The Hyderabad Institute of Technical and Management Sciences Bill, 2020”.
APP 30 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture approved all the budgetary proposals of the Ministry relating to Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the next Financial Year 2021-22.

The approval was given in the meeting held here at Conference Room of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Islamabad under the Chairmanship of Mian Najeeb Ud Din Awaisi, MNA.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture apprised the Committee regarding proposed allocations for 33 Projects (20 on-going and 13 new) amounting to Rs.13862.501 Million of Federal Education and Professional Training Division.

He also apprised the Committee about proposed allocations for 07 Projects (02 on-going and 05 new) amounting to Rs.178.268 Million of National Heritage and Culture Division.

After having detailed briefing, the Committee approved all the budgetary proposals relating to PSDP for the next Financial Year 2021-22 and directed the Ministry of Finance and Revenue to provide the required funds to the Ministry in the better interest of the country.

The Committee unanimously recommended to approve Government Bill, titled, “The Hyderabad Institute of Technical and Management Sciences Bill, 2020”.

The Committee also recommended to approve “The PAF Air War College Institute Bill, 2021” with slight amendments. The NCS-Institute of Sciences Bill, 2021, moved by Mr. James Iqbal, MNA was, however, deferred by the Committee till its next meeting on the request of Hon. Minister.

The Committee also considered the Private Members’ Bills, titled, “The Pakistan Academy of Letters (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (moved by Mr. Muhammad Sana Ullah Khan Masti Khel, MNA); The Pakistan National Council of Arts (Amendment) Bill, 2019; The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2019; The Islamabad Capital Territory Private Educational Institutions (Registration and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (moved by Mr. Amjid Ali Khan, MNA); The Higher Education Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (moved by Mr. Keeso Mal Kheeal Das, MNA); and The Prevention of Drug usage in Educational Institutions Bill, 2020 (moved by Ms. Shahida Rehmani, MNA). The Committee recommended that the said Bills may not be approved by the Assembly.

The meeting was attended by Ali Nawaz Awan, Sadaqat Ali Khan Abbasi, Javairia Zafar Aheer, Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak, Andleeb Abbas, Asma Qadeer, Tashfeen Safdar, Mehnaz Akber, Muhammad Hamid Hameed, Kiran Imran Dar, Abid Hussain Bhayo, Mussarat Rafiq Mahesar, MNAs.

The meeting was also attended by Wajiha Qamar, MNA/Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Federal Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture and James Iqbal, MNA/Mover of the Bill besides senior officers from Federal Education and Professional Training Division, National Heritage and Culture Division, M/o Law and Justice, Higher Education Commission (HEC), Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL), Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and NCS Institute.

budgetary proposals PNCA NA Education Body

