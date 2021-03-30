World
Brazil regulator Anvisa concludes certification of four COVID-19 shot producers
- Three of the units certified belong to the Johnson & Johnson group, and one unit is part of Brazilian drugmaker União Química, which has an agreement to produce Russia's Sputnik V shot locally, the statement said.
30 Mar 2021
SAO PAULO: Brazilian regulator Anvisa said in a statement on Tuesday that it has concluded the certification process of four companies involved in the production of COVID-19 vaccines ahead of their potential distribution in Brazil.
Three of the units certified belong to the Johnson & Johnson group, and one unit is part of Brazilian drugmaker União Química, which has an agreement to produce Russia's Sputnik V shot locally, the statement said.
PM Imran tells Modi durable peace possible between Pakistan and India only by resolving ‘Kashmir issue’
Brazil regulator Anvisa concludes certification of four COVID-19 shot producers
PM Imran has 'completely recovered' from COVID-19: Faisal Javed Khan
ADB approves $300mn Loan for Hydropower Plant in Pakistan
Pakistan to receive first batch of China's CanSino vaccine today
Notification issued: Hammad Azhar appointed as Finance Minister
Fitch Ratings assigns 'B-' rating to Pakistan's proposed foreign-currency bonds
India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus
Tabish Gauhar becomes SAPM on Power & Petroleum amid Nadeem Babar removal
Pakistan gives initial guidance for three-tranche dollar bonds
Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in one day since December as 100 more succumb to virus
Azhar to become new finance minister: PM removes Hafeez over ‘price hike’
Read more stories
Comments