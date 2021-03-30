World
Brazil's COVID-19 emergency spending need not meet spending cap rules
- The Independent Fiscal Institute (IFI) watchdog said on Monday that the government is on course this year to break the spending cap, its most important budgetary rule which economy ministry officials have described as a fiscal "super anchor".
30 Mar 2021
BRASILIA: Brazil can spend 20 billion reais on buying COVID-19 vaccines and 44 bln reais on renewed cash transfers to the poor this year, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Tuesday, adding that emergency crisis-fighting outlays do not necessarily have to meet the government's spending cap rules.
Speaking in an online address following the release of strong jobs figures for February, Guedes said that even if this expenditure does not fall under the spending cap, it must have "defined limits".
The Independent Fiscal Institute (IFI) watchdog said on Monday that the government is on course this year to break the spending cap, its most important budgetary rule which economy ministry officials have described as a fiscal "super anchor".
PM Imran tells Modi durable peace possible between Pakistan and India only by resolving ‘Kashmir issue’
Brazil's COVID-19 emergency spending need not meet spending cap rules
PM Imran has 'completely recovered' from COVID-19: Faisal Javed Khan
ADB approves $300mn Loan for Hydropower Plant in Pakistan
Pakistan to receive first batch of China's CanSino vaccine today
Notification issued: Hammad Azhar appointed as Finance Minister
Fitch Ratings assigns 'B-' rating to Pakistan's proposed foreign-currency bonds
India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus
Tabish Gauhar becomes SAPM on Power & Petroleum amid Nadeem Babar removal
Pakistan gives initial guidance for three-tranche dollar bonds
Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in one day since December as 100 more succumb to virus
Azhar to become new finance minister: PM removes Hafeez over ‘price hike’
Read more stories
Comments