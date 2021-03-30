COVID-19 claims two more lives, infects 275 in Sindh

KARACHI: As many as two more patients of Coronavirus died in Sindh overnight, lifting the death toll to 4,497 and 275 new cases emerged when 7,853 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Tuesday. He added that two more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,497 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Shah said that 7,853 samples were tested which detected 275 cases that constituted 3.5 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 3,288,631 tests have been conducted against which 265,432 cases were diagnosed, of them 96.5 percent or 256,052 patients have recovered, including 100 overnight.

The CM said that currently 4,883 patients were under treatment, of them 4,594 were in home isolation, 8 at isolation centers and 281 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 258 patients was stated to be critical, including 36 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 275 new cases, 180 have been detected from Karachi, including 99 from East, 28 South, 23 Malir, 18 West, 8 Central and Korangi 4. Hyderabad has 22, Kamber and Matiari 10 each, Mirpurkhas 6, Ghotki and Sanghar 5 each, Badin, Umerkot and Tando Allahyar 4 each, Thatta 3 and Sukkur 2.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.