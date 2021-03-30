17861 confirmed active COVID-19 cases reported; 14 on vent

RAWALPINDI: With an addition of 181 more COVID-19 positive cases during the last 24 hours, the number of total cases have reached to 17861 including 16358 belonged to Rawalpindi and 1503 from other districts.

According to a daily situation report issued by the district administration here Tuesday, 15134 patients having positive results were discharged after recovery while 4487 including 2687 were quarantined at homes and 1800 in isolation.

"Presently 195 confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city including 25 were admitted in Holy Family Hospital,33 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,113 in Institute of Urology,20 in Fauji Foundation Hospital,3 in Rukhsana Memorial Hospital and one in Hearts International Hospital " he added.

It updated that patients reported during last 24 hours, 25 belonged to Rawal Town,47 Potohar town,46 Rawalpindi cant,29 Gujar khan,9 Taxila,3 Murree,22, Kahuta,2 Kotli Sattian,4 Kalar Syedan,11 Islamabad, 2 Chakwal, and one from Sahiwal, Attock and Kahuta each.

The report elaborated that 14 patients were on the vent in critical condition, 97 stable, and 84 in moderate condition while 8 died during the last 24 hours with 6 belonged to Rawalpindi and 2 others.