Pakistan

Law ministry submits progress report regarding construction of judicial complex

  • The court instructed the law ministry to also submit the copy of summary to the bench.
APP 30 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Law and Justice on Tuesday submitted progress report to Islamabad High Court (IHC) regarding shifting of district kachehri and construction of a new judicial complex in federal capital.

Secretary Law and Justice informed the bench that the project of construction of 91 courts in sector G-11 with the cost of Rs 6.8 billions would get approved from CDWP on March 31. He said that an eight floor building would be constructed along side the ground in this regard.

He further told the bench that the paper work regarding the construction of facilitation center for the public had also been completed and it would get approved in the next cabinet meeting.

At this, the chief justice appreciated the measures of law ministry and remarked that the court acknowledged the steps of federal government for shifting of district kacheri at new place.

The court, however, instructed the law ministry to also submit the copy of summary to the bench.

The secretary law and justice also apprised the court regarding the renovation of judicial complex in sector G-11 and said that the work was almost completed, adding that the courts were provided the staff there as well.

He further told the bench that the matter of custody of old judicial complex building had also been solved. He, however, said that the old building of NAB was not suitable for courts.

He said that the ministry had taken a building on rent in sector G-10 for shifting of tribunal there. The chief justice appreciated the steps and asked the ministry to address the issues as soon as possible keeping in view the problems of litigants.

IHC district kachehri

Law ministry submits progress report regarding construction of judicial complex

