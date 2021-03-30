Medicinal products import surge 6.15pc to US 719mn in 8 months

ISLAMABAD: The import of medicinal products into the country witnessed an increase of 6.15 percent during the eight months of the current financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan imported medicinal products worth $719.495 million during July-February (2020-21) as compared to the imports of $677.805 million during July-February (2019-20), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, medicinal imports also increased by 2.53 percent, as the country imported 14,988 metric tonnes of medicinal products during the period under review as compared to the imports of 14,618 metric tonnes last year.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, medicinal imports into the country during February 2021 rose by 20.54 percent, from $87.022 million in February 2020 to $104.894 million.

On monthly basis, medicinal imports during February 2021 grew by 38.62 percent when compared to the imports of $75.671 million in January 2021.