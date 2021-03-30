Wheat procurement to start from April 1: Abdul Aleem Khan

LAHORE: The wheat procurement campaign will start from April 1 across province, while the target of procurement has been set at 3.5 to 5 million metric tonnes.

Punjab Senior and Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, while talking to officials, said here on Tuesday that the process of transparent distribution of gunny bags among farmers had already been started.

He said that the Food Department had also completed its preparations at the procurement centres.

He directed the officials to take necessary steps including implementation of corona-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) at the centres.

He said that maximum facilities should be provided to farmers visiting these centres. He said: "No queue, no wait" policy will be followed for the supply of gunny bags to farmers at the procurement centres.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that after an increase of Rs400 in the support price of wheat, now the crop will be purchased at Rs 1,800 per 40-kg. This year also farmers have been exempted from the compulsion of 'fard' and other land-related documents for receiving the gunny bags, he said adding that farmers would get it in abundance on 'First-come, first-serve' basis.

Abdul Aleem said the increase in the official price of wheat by Prime Minister Imran Khan was a good news for farmers of Punjab and the provincial government would also achieve the target of wheat procurement.

The senior minister announced inspection of the wheat procurement centres by himself in different cities.