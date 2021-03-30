Pakistan
Rashid grateful to ‘Tableeghi Jamaat’ for postponing Islamabad congregation
- Rashid said the management of Tableeghi Jamaat postponed its congregation on his request which was made in view of recent spike in the coronavirus cases under its third wave.
30 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday extended his gratitude to the management of ‘Tableeghi Jamaat’ for postponing their annual congregation,scheduled to be held in Islamabad from April 1 to 4.
In a tweet, Sheikh Rashid said the management of Tableeghi Jamaat postponed its congregation on his request which was made in view of recent spike in the coronavirus cases under its third wave.
“I am very grateful to the management of "Tableeghi Jamaat" that on my request, they have postponed their annual 'IJTEMA' in Islamabad, scheduled from 1st to 4th April. The request was made in view of the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the city,” the minister tweeted.
PM Imran tells Modi durable peace possible between Pakistan and India only by resolving ‘Kashmir issue’
Rashid grateful to ‘Tableeghi Jamaat’ for postponing Islamabad congregation
PM Imran has 'completely recovered' from COVID-19: Faisal Javed Khan
ADB approves $300mn Loan for Hydropower Plant in Pakistan
Pakistan to receive first batch of China's CanSino vaccine today
Notification issued: Hammad Azhar appointed as Finance Minister
Fitch Ratings assigns 'B-' rating to Pakistan's proposed foreign-currency bonds
India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus
Tabish Gauhar becomes SAPM on Power & Petroleum amid Nadeem Babar removal
Pakistan gives initial guidance for three-tranche dollar bonds
Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in one day since December as 100 more succumb to virus
Azhar to become new finance minister: PM removes Hafeez over ‘price hike’
Read more stories
Comments