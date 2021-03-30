COVID-19 SOPs being followed during anti-polio drive

RAWALPINDI: The five-day anti-polio campaign which kicked off in the entire district on Monday to cover more than 885,000 children below five years of age was in full swing.

Chief Executive Officer(CEO)Health Authority Dr. Faiza Kanwal informed APP that 2964 polio teams, 240 health centers,307 fixed centers, allied hospitals, and tehsil headquarter hospitals were participating in the drive.

The CEO said that Standard operating procedures (SOPs)regarding COVID-19 were being followed to ensure the safety of polio teams during the drive.

She said polio drops were also being administered at transit points to ensure that all children be immunized below five years of age.

Kanwal said that staff deployed for the campaign have been instructed that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated. "The parents should cooperate with special teams so that the set target could be achieved,” she added.

Meanwhile, Incaharge Anti-polio drive Ch Hussain told APP that over 500,000 children have so far administered the polio vaccine on 2nd day while 885,000 children the set target of the campaign would be achieved by April 2.