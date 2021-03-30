ANL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.44%)
ASC 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.1%)
ASL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.09%)
AVN 88.17 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.63%)
BOP 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
BYCO 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
DGKC 119.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 55.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.5%)
FCCL 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.64%)
FFBL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.79%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.06%)
HASCOL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.51%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.15%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.83%)
KEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.27%)
MLCF 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.98%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (6.7%)
PIBTL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.47%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.66%)
PPL 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.44%)
PRL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.8%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.98%)
TRG 156.20 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.32%)
UNITY 29.95 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.39%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,772 Increased By ▲ 28.54 (0.6%)
BR30 25,112 Increased By ▲ 194.26 (0.78%)
KSE100 44,491 Increased By ▲ 59.23 (0.13%)
KSE30 18,258 Decreased By ▼ -6.07 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,356
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
663,200
408424hr
Sindh
265,158
Punjab
217,694
Balochistan
19,535
Islamabad
57,204
KPK
86,044
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

COVID-19 SOPs being followed during anti-polio drive

  • The CEO said that SOPs regarding COVID-19 were being followed to ensure the safety of polio teams during the drive.
APP 30 Mar 2021

RAWALPINDI: The five-day anti-polio campaign which kicked off in the entire district on Monday to cover more than 885,000 children below five years of age was in full swing.

Chief Executive Officer(CEO)Health Authority Dr. Faiza Kanwal informed APP that 2964 polio teams, 240 health centers,307 fixed centers, allied hospitals, and tehsil headquarter hospitals were participating in the drive.

The CEO said that Standard operating procedures (SOPs)regarding COVID-19 were being followed to ensure the safety of polio teams during the drive.

She said polio drops were also being administered at transit points to ensure that all children be immunized below five years of age.

Kanwal said that staff deployed for the campaign have been instructed that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated. "The parents should cooperate with special teams so that the set target could be achieved,” she added.

Meanwhile, Incaharge Anti-polio drive Ch Hussain told APP that over 500,000 children have so far administered the polio vaccine on 2nd day while 885,000 children the set target of the campaign would be achieved by April 2.

anti polio drive

COVID-19 SOPs being followed during anti-polio drive

PM Imran has 'completely recovered' from COVID-19: Faisal Javed Khan

ADB approves $300mn Loan for Hydropower Plant in Pakistan

Pakistan to receive first batch of China's CanSino vaccine today

Notification issued: Hammad Azhar appointed as Finance Minister

Fitch Ratings assigns 'B-' rating to Pakistan's proposed foreign-currency bonds

India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus

Tabish Gauhar becomes SAPM on Power & Petroleum amid Nadeem Babar removal

Pakistan gives initial guidance for three-tranche dollar bonds

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in one day since December as 100 more succumb to virus

Azhar to become new finance minister: PM removes Hafeez over ‘price hike’

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters