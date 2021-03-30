Pakistan
Court extends interim bail of MNA till April 6
- The FIR was registered on the complaint of one Jamil Saleem of B-1 Township, under Sections 120, 120B, 153, 153-A, 500 and 505(ixb) and 506PPC.
30 Mar 2021
LAHORE: A sessions court Tuesday extended interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) MNA Javed Latif till April 6 in a case, registered over the charges of defaming of the state institutions.
The court sought case record from then police on the next date of hearing.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Wajid Minhas heard the pre-arrest bail petition, filed by the PML- N leader. Javed Latif was also present during the proceedings.
Township police registered a case against Mian Javed Latif on March 20 for allegedly hurling insults at the state and its institutions.
The FIR was registered on the complaint of one Jamil Saleem of B-1 Township, under Sections 120, 120B, 153, 153-A, 500 and 505(ixb) and 506PPC.
PM Imran tells Modi durable peace possible between Pakistan and India only by resolving ‘Kashmir issue’
Court extends interim bail of MNA till April 6
PM Imran has 'completely recovered' from COVID-19: Faisal Javed Khan
ADB approves $300mn Loan for Hydropower Plant in Pakistan
Pakistan to receive first batch of China's CanSino vaccine today
Notification issued: Hammad Azhar appointed as Finance Minister
Fitch Ratings assigns 'B-' rating to Pakistan's proposed foreign-currency bonds
India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus
Tabish Gauhar becomes SAPM on Power & Petroleum amid Nadeem Babar removal
Pakistan gives initial guidance for three-tranche dollar bonds
Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in one day since December as 100 more succumb to virus
Azhar to become new finance minister: PM removes Hafeez over ‘price hike’
Read more stories
Comments