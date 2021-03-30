ANL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.44%)
ECP announces schedule for by-election in PS-70 Badin-1

  • Election symbols will be allotted on April 25, 2021.
APP 30 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday announced election schedule for by-election in the constituency PS-70 Badin-1. The polling for the provincial assembly seat which was lying vacant due to the death of Bashir Ahmed MPA, will be held on 20 May 2021, said the notification issued by the Commission.

According to the schedule, the candidates will file their nomination papers from first of April to April 5, 2021, whose names will be made public on next day i.e 6 April.

The last date for scrutiny of nomination papers by the Returning Officer is April 12, 2021, while appeals by the candidates against the decisions of the Returning Officer could be filed on April 16 which would be decided by the Appealet Tribunal on April 22. The revised list of candidates will be displayed on April 23.

The last date for withdrawal of candidates and publication of revised list of candidates is April 24.

Election symbols will be allotted on April 25, 2021.

