World
Novavax COVID-19 vaccine could be approved by UK in April
- "The regulator will do a very detailed and thorough review and will decide in good time," said Professor Paul Heath, chief investigator for the Novavax jab trial in the UK.
30 Mar 2021
LONDON: Britain could approve Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine next month, the chief investigator for the shot's trial told the Evening Standard newspaper.
"The regulator will do a very detailed and thorough review and will decide in good time," said Professor Paul Heath, chief investigator for the Novavax jab trial in the UK.
"I would hope it would be in the spring, possibly end of April."
PM Imran tells Modi durable peace possible only by resolving ‘Kashmir issue’
Novavax COVID-19 vaccine could be approved by UK in April
PM Imran has 'completely recovered' from COVID-19: Faisal Javed Khan
ADB approves $300mn Loan for Hydropower Plant in Pakistan
Pakistan to receive first batch of China's CanSino vaccine today
Notification issued: Hammad Azhar appointed as Finance Minister
Fitch Ratings assigns 'B-' rating to Pakistan's proposed foreign-currency bonds
India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus
Tabish Gauhar becomes SAPM on Power & Petroleum amid Nadeem Babar removal
Pakistan gives initial guidance for three-tranche dollar bonds
Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in one day since December as 100 more succumb to virus
Azhar to become new finance minister: PM removes Hafeez over ‘price hike’
Read more stories
Comments