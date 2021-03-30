Business & Finance
Moody's withdraws all ratings of South Africa's Land Bank for 'business reasons'
- Moody's did not elaborate on why it had taken the decision in the statement, but policy documents on its website say business reasons, often refers to Moody's "business reasons, not the business reasons of the Rated Entity or obligor".
30 Mar 2021
JOHANNESBURG: Ratings agency Moody's said on Tuesday it was withdrawing all ratings of South Africa's cash-strapped state-owned Land and Agricultural Development Bank, citing "its own business reasons" for the move.
Moody's did not elaborate on why it had taken the decision in the statement, but policy documents on its website say business reasons, often refers to Moody's "business reasons, not the business reasons of the Rated Entity or obligor".
"MIS's (Moody's) business reasons generally do not reflect any concerns about the Rated Entity's creditworthiness or the quality of its management," the policy reads.
PM Imran tells Modi durable peace possible between Pakistan and India only by resolving ‘Kashmir issue’
Moody's withdraws all ratings of South Africa's Land Bank for 'business reasons'
PM Imran has 'completely recovered' from COVID-19: Faisal Javed Khan
ADB approves $300mn Loan for Hydropower Plant in Pakistan
Pakistan to receive first batch of China's CanSino vaccine today
Notification issued: Hammad Azhar appointed as Finance Minister
Fitch Ratings assigns 'B-' rating to Pakistan's proposed foreign-currency bonds
India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus
Tabish Gauhar becomes SAPM on Power & Petroleum amid Nadeem Babar removal
Pakistan gives initial guidance for three-tranche dollar bonds
Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in one day since December as 100 more succumb to virus
Azhar to become new finance minister: PM removes Hafeez over ‘price hike’
Read more stories
Comments