Pakistan
COVID-19 kills 18 more in KP, 513 new cases reported
30 Mar 2021
PESHAWAR: At least 18 more people have died from coronavirus infection during the last 24 hours taking the number of total deaths to 2319 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from the pandemic.
A report of the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday said, 513 new cases of the virus infections have been reported from the province during the last 24 hours which has taken the number of total cases to 86044.
The report further said that a total of 502 people recovered from the infection during the same period.
In Peshawar district, 165 new cases have been reported during the same period taking the number of total cases to 35417, the report said adding a total of 1230 deaths have been reported so far in the district from coronavirus.
